Five movies for ‘the Grinch’ who hate Christmas

Millions of people pretending to be good people a few days a year. Crowds to see some tacky lights. Pretend that your brother-in-law is not from Vox so as not to spoil everyone’s dinner with a political discussion. Christmas carols piercing your ears and an instrument as annoying as the tambourine being the soundtrack for weeks. Who might like Christmas?

To all this we add the classic list of bland, stereotypical Christmas movies that sell us a Christmas spirit that only hides a desire for us to consume as much as we can. Given that, there are only five anti-Christmas classics left to claim to survive these holidays.

‘The Day of the Beast’ (Álex de la Iglesia, 1995)

Álex de la Iglesia directed the anti-Christmas masterpiece. In a Madrid full of lights and Christmas carols, a priest and a satanist from Carabanchel come together to find the antichrist. The day of the beast It is a black, diabolical comedy, full of action and bad temper, but it is also a slap in the face to the very good tax that prevails at Christmas, as if the rest of the year it didn’t matter to be a bastard. Evil runs through the streets, be it Christmas or any other Wednesday, and this was captured perfectly in one of the most influential films of Spanish cinema in recent decades.

‘Eyes wide shut’ (Stanley Kubrick, 1999)

– There is something very important that we must do as soon as possible.

– And what is it?

– Fuck.

Wonder. A film that takes place at Christmas and that ends with the word “fuck” and vindicates the importance of sex in a couple in crisis deserves a place in the anti-Christmas films, which are sullen, conservative, with a kiss on the cheek and family spirit touching the tambourine Thank goodness that Stanley Kubrick left us an anti-Christmas classic in his last film, misunderstood by critics at the time and converted into a cult classic.

‘Die Hard’ (John McTiernan, 1988)

Many put it on the list of Christmas classics, but John McClane, his filthy tank top, his tacos and gunfights are not what is usually associated with the Christmas spirit. The thing is that crystal jungle takes place at Christmas, and that in recent years many have claimed it as if it were LoveActually. The truth is that it is an action movie that runs like clockwork, that is fun, frenetic, and that is the history of (anti) Christmas cinema. “Yippee-Ki-Yay, motherfucker.”

‘Brazil’ (Terry Gilliam, 1985)

What do you do at Christmas? Buy. In the midst of the Christmas spirit, we have had the most consumerist and capitalist season of the year (although now there is competition with new days like the terrifying Black Friday). That is why the fact that there is a film that shows a dystopian future of totalitarian governments, unbridled consumerism and that takes place in the middle of Christmas – even with characters who dress like Santa Claus – is quite a declaration of intentions. An anti-Christmas classic with the Terry Gilliam seal.

‘Life of Brian’ (Terry Jones, 1980)

And from a film directed by Gilliam to ending with one written by Gilliam. For the wonderful Monty Python, who with Brian’s life They created their masterpiece and the best known of their filmography. Now, I know that many of you will tell me that it is just another Easter movie, but at Christmas, although it is forgotten, the birth of Christ is supposedly celebrated, and that is what it tells ‘in its own way’, the comedy group with a film that bothered the most religious and conservative. For them, a good Christmas gift review.