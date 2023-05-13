Saturday, May 13, 2023, 09:08



Workers hired by the Department of Public Highways have started work to enable five new pedestrian crossings in the Alameda de San Antón. Specifically, in the middle of the sections between the intersections of Plaza de España and Avenida Reina Victoria, as well as between the latter road and Plaza María Cristina (El Escudo). The masons have begun the works for the lowering of the sidewalks, next to the old Red Cross.

The purpose of the works is to satisfy the demands of citizens who consider it excessive – especially for the elderly – to have to go to the current pedestrian crossings regulated by traffic lights located at the main crossroads of the avenue.

It is usual that, when there is no traffic, pedestrians cross between the planters to save the walk to the nearest regulated crossing. And that quite often causes risk situations and also accidents.

The City Council did not clarify whether it will adopt additional road safety measures in the area around the new steps.

He did specify that he will take advantage of the works to fix two other pedestrian crossings on Alameda Boulevard.