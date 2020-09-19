By the end of 2020, it is planned to open five stations on the routes of the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD). This was announced on Saturday, September 19, by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy and Construction Andrey Bochkarev.

“We plan to open five more stopping points by the end of the year. The nearest station will be “Podolsk”, – he quotes “RIA News”…

Earlier, on September 7, the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport said that 80% of passengers returned to the MCD. In August, 11.7 million people used diameters – a million more than in July.

In early August, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that 14 new stations or reconstructed platforms would be opened at MCD-1 and MCD-2. According to the official, 13 renewed stations were made available to passengers on these two routes in less than a year.

MCD is a project for the reconstruction of through railway lines in Moscow and the Moscow Region and the organization of suburban electric train routes on them. Traffic on the first two diameters (MCD-1 and MCD-2) was opened in November 2019.