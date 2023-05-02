Microsoft has revealed the latest batch of titles set to release Xbox Game Pass, all of which are due to depart the subscription service on Monday, 15th May.

The list includes indie action hit My Friend Pedro and cozy tile-based city-builder Before We Leave, as well as popular high school murder adventure series Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition. Goodbye despair, indeed.

First-person photography game Umurangi Generation is also getting the chop, so enjoy its retro future while you can.

Over on PC Game Pass, an additional title is set to leave: World War 2 sim Hearts of Iron 4.

Fancy trying any of the above? You still have around two weeks left to do so. Here’s that full list again at a glance: