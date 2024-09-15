Bogomaz: Air defense shot down 5 more drones over Bryansk region

Another five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed by the Russian air defense system (AD) over the territory of the Bryansk region on the night of Sunday, September 15. This was reported by the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, in his Telegram-channel.

The governor clarified that there were no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the ground.

Late on September 13, Bogomaz reported that air defense systems had shot down six drones in the region. Later that night, he reported the destruction of three more drones.