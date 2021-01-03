In Rajasthan, 467 new cases of corona virus infection came on Saturday, so far the total number of infected in the state has increased to 3,09,319. At the same time, five more people died due to infection, taking the number of people who died of infection in the state to 2705. Officials said that in the last 24 hours till 6 pm Saturday, five more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state.

So far, 503 have died in Jaipur in the state, 291 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 166 in Bikaner, 166 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 111 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar. He said that 890 people recovered from Corona virus infection in the state on Saturday. A total of 2,97,819 people have been cured so far in the state. Kovid-19 is currently being treated by 8,795 people in the state.

Recommendation to approve ‘covaxine’ for emergency use

Meanwhile, an expert committee of the Central Medicines Authority of India on Saturday recommended approval for indigenously developed Kovid-19 vaccine ‘covaxine’ for emergency use with certain conditions. A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on the Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday also recommended approval for the emergency use of the Corona Virus vaccine in Oxford for emergency use in India. Covaxine has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm’s application for the emergency use of the vaccine was re-discussed on Saturday after a subject expert committee (SEC) on CDSCO’s Kovid-19 submitted a handover, the source said. On December 7, Bharat Biotech filed an application with the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) for approval for the indigenously developed covicin vaccine. The SEC on Friday recommended the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-corona virus vaccine ‘Kovishield’ for emergency use in India.