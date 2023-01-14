Sunday, January 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Five more classified documents found in Biden’s family home

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2023
in World
0


close

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden.

These new pages are added to other files found in the family residence.

See also  Suspect in Buffalo grocery store shooting will remain in custody

five pages more of confidential documents They were found in a room adjacent to the garage of the US President’s family home, Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House reported on Saturday.

(Read here: United States: a special prosecutor will investigate classified Biden documents)

These documents, dating from when Biden was vice president (2009-2017), were found after the arrival at the scene on Thursday night of the lawyer for the presidency, Richard Sauber, the latter said in a statement.

These new folios are added to other files found in the family residence of the president, which the White House revealed on Thursday, and other confidential documents found last November in a Washington office.

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#classified #documents #Bidens #family #home

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Vaccines against Covid, bivalent also authorized for children aged 5 to 11

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result