Five more classified documents found in Biden’s family home

five pages more of confidential documents They were found in a room adjacent to the garage of the US President’s family home, Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House reported on Saturday.

(Read here: United States: a special prosecutor will investigate classified Biden documents)

These documents, dating from when Biden was vice president (2009-2017), were found after the arrival at the scene on Thursday night of the lawyer for the presidency, Richard Sauber, the latter said in a statement.

These new folios are added to other files found in the family residence of the president, which the White House revealed on Thursday, and other confidential documents found last November in a Washington office.

AFP