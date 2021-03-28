The rainwater interception and channeling system in the Barrio de la Concepción is about to go out for hire. The City Council assures that it will have it ready to reduce any risk of flooding in September, since it is the time when the threat of torrential rains multiplies. The technical project is finished and only a few attached documents are missing for Infrastructure to send it to the department that will tender it. The term to do the work is around three months.

The works plan, budgeted at 331,751 euros, combines the construction of a collector along Peroniño Street with a series of sandboxes that stop or, at least, stop the waters that run downhill from Mount Atalaya and retain the material that may have been carried over. Thus, sewer spillways will not be plugged so easily and damage to cars, homes and public furniture will also be less. The project includes four manholes. Three of them will be at the intersections of Peroniño with the streets Camino de Sevilla, Subida a los Pinos and Castillo de la Mota. The fourth will be at Castillo de Malpica.

Changes that can fix problems throughout the area The relocation of the pumping station and its connection with the storm tank in the Barrio de la Concepción could be part of the solution to the flooding problem of the entire area, from the Barrio de la Concepción to the Plan Rambla and the area annexed to the Cartagonova stadium.

The design of the pipeline pays special attention to running along the promenade that comes down from the mountain and the sloping streets that flow perpendicularly into Peroniño.

Streets like rivers



In case of very intense showers, they can turn into real rivers that exceed that road and continue along the ones on the other side. The objective of the works is for the interceptor to lead the waters collected at the base of the mountain, without so many dragging, to the storm tank next to the Benipila promenade. In addition, it will be equipped with spillways along its route to said deposit.

These infrastructures and the complementary devices will allay the fears of the residents regarding the flood effect of copious rains. “In fact, everything has been designed in coordination with the neighborhood association of the Barrio de la Concepción, to which the project has been shown to make contributions and express their doubts,” explained a spokesman for the local government team. In this case, what worries residents in the area is that the announced deadlines are met.

However, there is another reason for concern that will continue until Emasa, the promoter of the Rambla Plan, urbanizes and provides definitive hydraulic infrastructures for the plots on which it will build the new neighborhood attached to that of La Concepción. It is about the stagnation of the water left by the rains between the houses in the neighborhood and the Avenida del Cantón, since in between there are several areas that are at a considerably lower level.

A temporary remedy



The provisional canalization that the developer built has already been shown to be sufficient if the rain is not very strong. This was the case with the showers of March 6 and 7. In fact, it was supervised by the municipal infrastructure technicians. However, the neighbors maintain their doubts about what would happen if a real downpour falls.