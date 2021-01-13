Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, recovering in Germany after suffering poisoning in August, announced Wednesday (January 13th) that he would return to Russia on Sunday, despite facing the threat of a prison sentence.

“I survived. And now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who ordered my assassination (…) tells his servants to do everything so that I do not return”, said the 44-year-old opponent in a video posted on his Instagram page, adding that he had taken a ticket on a regular line on January 17. “The question ‘To come back or not’ never arose for me. Simply because I haven’t left. I ended up in Germany when I got there in a resuscitation box “, he continued.

Anti-corruption activist and sworn enemy of the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny was uneasy in August while on a plane, returning from an election tour in Siberia. The aircraft had made an emergency landing in Omsk, where the opponent was hospitalized 48 hours before being evacuated, in a coma, to Germany. It came out in early September and three European laboratories concluded that it was poisoned by a Novichok-type nerve agent, a substance designed by Soviet specialists for military purposes.

This conclusion was confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and an investigation by several media pointed to the responsibility of the Russian special services (FSB) in this poisoning.

Since coming out of the coma, Alexeï Navalny accuses Vladimir Putin of directly ordering his murder, which the Kremlin categorically rejects. He risks a prison sentence in Russia, the justice having recorded Tuesday a complaint asking for the conversion of a suspended prison sentence targeting him in prison.