Almost four hundred years contemplate the procession of the Encounter or the Calle de la Amargura. The first parade was on the morning of Good Friday in 1614, when the Rosary Brotherhood left the Dominican convent to walk the Stations of the Cross that linked the Franciscan convent of San Diego with the hermitage of Santa Lucía. In 1663, the procession on Calle de la Amargura was entrusted to the Brotherhood of Jesús Nazareno by the Bishop of Cartagena, Juan Bravo Lasprilla, replacing the Rosario brothers, who had stopped doing it due to the plague epidemic of 1648.

This is how the Encounter was born, a mythical and magical procession that tinges purple every Good Friday dawn, when Jesus walks with his cross down Calle de la Amargura followed by his favorite disciple and his mother, the Sorrowful Virgin. The makos find their essence in the longest dawn of the year and the people of Cartagena have a unique opportunity to discover the passion that surrounds Holy Week in its most popular parade through the historic center.

At dawn on Good Friday, four processions leave, which merge into one at the Lake. The outings prior to the Meeting are imbued with unique moments that are well worth seeing ‘in situ’. For the most agile, it is possible to live it all.

Meeting at half past four Mercy square

The Encounter between Our Father Jesus Nazareno and the Sorrowful Virgin takes place at half past four in the morning in the renovated Plaza de la Merced. When the thrones of Jesus and the Virgin meet at the corner of the Palacio de Aguirre, the procession will stop to sing the Salve cartagenera. At the end, the unified procession will start to tour the streets of El Duque, Plaza de San Ginés, San Francisco, Campos, Jara, Plaza de San Sebastián and Aire. Upon arrival at Santa María de Gracia, the Salve will be sung.

The procession opens with the Agrupación del Santo Cáliz, the old ‘horn car’, which could already be seen in the procession on Holy Monday. They are followed by the Group of Grenadiers, which represents the former garrison soldiers in the square, and the image of Nuestro Padre Jesús de Medinaceli on the shoulders of the Student Group.

Next will be the thirds of the Condemnation of Jesus and the First Fall. The head of the Brotherhood, Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno, will be preceded by the Group of Roman or Jewish Soldiers. His step to the sound of the old fife march known as ‘Perico Pelao’ configures one of the most emblematic images of Holy Week in Cartagena.

The headline is followed by the groups of Verónica and Santa Faz de Cristo, as well as that of San Juan Evangelista. The image of the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows closes the procession and will star, together with the Nazarene, in the long-awaited Encounter. La Pequeñica wears a large embroidered blue velvet cloak and walks on the shoulders of her Portapasos y Promises Group on a discouraging night.

At half past two, from the Fishmonger The departure of Jesus Nazareno

Pablo Sanchez / AGM







The Jesús Nazareno will leave at half past two in the morning from the Santa Lucía Fish Market. Like every year, he will do so surrounded by Jews and hundreds of faithful who want to accompany him through the streets of the neighborhood.

The departure of Jesús Nazareno from the fish market is one of the most anticipated events of Holy Week. It has been doing so since 1982, recalling the historical links attributed to the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno with fishermen.

The image exits through a wrought iron door that only opens every Good Friday morning for the passage of Jesus. He is accompanied by the penitents. One of them carries a replica of the 18th century banner of the Brotherhood.

Departure at two from Santa María Procession of the Veronica



Third of La Verónica.



Pablo Sanchez / AGM







The procession of Veronica is made up of the Holy Chalice, the grenadiers, the Condemnation of Jesus, the First Fall and the throne of Veronica. At two in the morning they will leave Santa María de Gracia to do the same route as every year. The grenadiers and the Holy Chalice parade along the north, east, and south sides of the Plaza de la Merced. The Tercios de la Condena de Jesús y la Primera Caída continue along Saura and de la Gloria streets, joining behind the Tercio del Medinaceli in San Diego. Verónica upon her arrival at the Lake occupies her usual place on the west side.

Departure of Saint John and the Virgin



San Juan penitents parading with their prisms, butane gas axes.



Pablo Sanchez / AGM







The throne of Saint John the Evangelist is the third to carry a procession on his shoulders at the Encounter. The image of the Beloved Disciple is the work of José Capuz, from 1943, and precedes the Sorrowful Virgin on her way to Calvary. The Virgin leaves Santa María de Gracia at a quarter to three in the morning to meet her son in a farewell of no return. Throughout her journey, the love of her faithful will serve as a balm for her sorrows.



Public attending the Meeting, in a file image.



JM Rodriguez / AGM







In the Encounter there are two especially emotional moments because the people from Cartagena with broken voices show their devotion to La Pequeñica. They are the salves. One of them takes place when La Dolorosa briefly crosses paths with Jesus in the Lake. The songs sound like the prayers of her devotees, but also of consolation for a mother who is saying goodbye to her son.

The last Cartagena salute of the morning is heard at the end of the procession, at the collection of the Dolorosa in Santa María de Gracia. The people of Cartagena turn to the Little Virgin before she dawns and ask her to turn her merciful eyes towards them to guide her steps just like she did with Jesus. With the departure of the procession at half past four, everything will be dark, like the grief of La Dolorosa. On the way back, it will be light.