The Easter holidays start this Friday and with them the special traffic operation programmed by the General Directorate of Traffic is launched, in which some 850,000 traffic movements are expected, the most intense of all the extraordinary devices of the year. The operation is divided into two phases. The first one begins this Friday at 3:00 p.m., and will last until Sunday. This weekend it is expected that there will be some 225,000 journeys on the roads of the Community.

In the second phase, the most important, the longest, and in which a greater number of journeys are expected, as highlighted by the Provincial Head of Traffic, Virginia Jerez, in the presentation of the device, begins next Holy Wednesday, and will end on Monday, April 10. During those days almost half a million displacements are expected. “As is evident, the intensity of the traffic entails, on our part, a device specially organized to guarantee the safety and fluidity of the same by the Traffic Sector of the Civil Guard,” said Jerez. Specifically, there will be some 200 agents who will be carrying out extraordinary surveillance, control and regulation actions.

“We also have specialized personnel, the Levante Traffic Management Center, fixed speed control points and also five mobile vehicles with radar,” specified the head of Traffic. The time slots in which more vehicles are expected to be present on the roads are from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. this Friday. On Saturday, from ten in the morning to 2:00 p.m. And on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“In outbound operation there are several points with the highest traffic intensity, mainly the nodes of the A7 and A30 links at the height of the municipality of Murcia, the A-P7 area, the link from the RM-19, and also, of course, the coastal areas, since the good weather will accompany us. They are the most conflictive points, ”explained Jerez.

Two deaths due to car breakdowns this year



The Provincial Head of Traffic called drivers for responsibility in these circumstances. «We need to be prudent in driving and there is a forecast when it comes to being able to check beforehand, before setting off, that the vehicle is in adequate condition to circulate, carry out a tune-up. In what we call a year on interurban roads, two of the fatal accidents have had a breakdown as a concurrent factor, “she warned.

He also emphasized, in relation to the fatal accident rate on interurban roads this year, the consumption of alcohol and drugs at the wheel, “since in more than half (57%) of the seven fatal accidents in what we call year on interurban roads there was a presence in some of the drivers involved of consumption of alcohol or other drugs.

Additionally, he alluded to the use of a seat belt “on any journey, in any type of occupation of the vehicle”, since since the beginning of the year, 33% of those forced to use a seat belt at the time of the accident he was not wearing it. “It’s an easy item and a simple item that saves lives, so you have to use it.”

Virginia Jerez recalled that last year, in the Holy Week operation, there were fatalities on the roads of the Region, although there were 11 accidents with victims and 17 non-hospitalized injuries.

“We hope this year to maintain that number of zero deaths during these eleven days of operation and that there are no accidents with victims. That is our wish.”

Alcohol and drug controls in coastal areas



The Provincial Chief of Traffic was accompanied by the Chief Commander of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, Francisco Javier Utrabo, who stressed that during the Easter operation there will be 200 agents who will guarantee fluidity on the roads and traffic management, the regulation and signaling, supporting signaling to avoid twisting.

«We will facilitate the proper incorporation of vehicles onto the highways on the A-30, mainly in the direction of Alicante, in the exit operation and in the return part, on the A7, at kilometer 570, incorporations will be made. Speed ​​controls will be carried out every day, and alcohol and drugs will intensify, especially on weekends and in areas along the coast,” said Utrabo.