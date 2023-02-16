A five-minute information strip immediately after the 8pm edition of Tg1. The new Bruno Vespa program on Rai 1 will start from February 27th. The decision – according to what is learned – was communicated to the Rai board of directors which took place yesterday in Viale Mazzini. The directors asked the top management if the programme, which should be called “Five minutes”, falls within the contract stipulated by the conductor or if it will involve new disbursements.

A daily strip in one of the best audience slots, immediately after the evening edition of the news, the most followed, at the same time in which Enzo Biagi’s historic container, Il Fatto, was broadcast and in internal competition with the TV strip by Marco Damilano on Rai 3, Il Cavallo e la Torre.