The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed the ‘Street-Rave’ operation in Cieza, an investigation initiated to clarify a riotous fight on public roads, which has resulted in the identification, location and arrest of five minors as alleged perpetrators of crimes of injury and damage.

The actions began at the end of last March due to a mass fight that took place in the town of Cieza between several dozen people, several of whom were injured. Apparently, the brawl originated when a group of young people, who had come to celebrate a birthday party, crossed paths with another group, who began to rebuke and threaten them, at first for no apparent reason.

Shortly after, a fight broke out between several members of both groups that ended with three young people injured. One of them, in addition, had to be transferred to a hospital to receive medical assistance, due to the seriousness of his injuries. Shortly after the incident, several patrols of the Civil Guard and the Local Police arrived at the scene, which collected ‘in situ’ all possible evidence to clarify the facts.

citizen collaboration



In addition to the investigations carried out, thanks to citizen collaboration, the Meritorious Citizen Security Prevention officers had access to an audiovisual archive that, together with the evidence collected and the statements of several witnesses, have been essential to establish the main line investigation and clarify the facts.

Once all the necessary evidence was obtained, the civil guards have so far located and detained the five young people involved in the event, all minors, who are allegedly responsible for the crimes of injury and damage, the latter due to the damage caused during the brawl to a vehicle that was parked at the scene of the events.

The Civil Guard continues with the open ‘Street-Rave’ operation to identify the rest of the people who participated in the attack, not ruling out new arrests. The detainees, along with the proceedings carried out, have been made available to the Investigating Court of Cieza and the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Murcia.