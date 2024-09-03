This Tuesday, the police of Leicestershire (county of England) has arrested five children in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old man age at Franklin Park, in the Braunstone Town area of ​​Leicester.

Minors, including two 14-year-olds and three 12-year-oldsremain in custody while detectives investigate the case.

The attack occurred last Sunday around 6:30 pm, when lThe victim, who was walking her dog, was attacked in the park and died in a nearby hospital on Monday night.

According to the police statement, the group of children who attacked the elderly man fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

The victim was found seriously injured near the park entrance.

Investigators have stressed that the victim was found with serious injuries and that they are working to clarify all the details of the attack.

According to the official statement from Leicestershire Police, These minors are being questioned under criminal warningPolice have asked local residents to help them obtain additional information about the incident and clarify the details of what happened.

“As part of our investigations, we are seeking anyone who may have been in the park or the Bramble Way area between 6:00pm and 6:45pm on Sunday,” the statement said.

Investigators reported on Tuesday that the victim was found with serious injuries. and that work is underway to clarify all the details of the attack.

The victim, who was walking his dog and is believed to have been wearing a black sweater and grey sweatpants, was reportedly seriously assaulted by a group of youths.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, who is leading the investigation, explained that, Due to the victim’s death, the investigation has been classified as murder..

Matts stressed that officers are working intensively to understand what happened and have made several arrests in the process.

In the statement, police said: “It was reported that the victim, who was walking his dog, believed to be wearing a black jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms, was seriously assaulted by a group of youths.”

Police have also revealed that the victim had previous contact with the minors, although no details have been provided about this contact.

The case will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conductwhich will conduct an external review of the police’s actions during the investigation. This review is part of the standard process to ensure transparency and proper handling of the case.

The death of the old man has caused shock in the local community and the police continue working to clarify all the details of the incident.