The militants preparing the terrorist attack in Iraq were killed when an explosive device was installed on a car. This was announced on Sunday, September 27, by the press service of the country’s security agencies.

According to them, a pickup truck exploded in the desert near the town of Rutba in the west of the country.

The explosion of the car took place in one of the hideouts of the militants of the terrorist organization IS, banned in Russia “RIA News”…

“As a result, five militants were killed who were planting explosives,” the message says.

Earlier, on September 20, it was reported that the Iraqi special services had detained one of the IS leaders in Baghdad. He was captured in an ambush by the Baghdad National Security Bureau.