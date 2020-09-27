In Iraq, during the preparation of a terrorist attack, several militants of the Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia were killed, reports RIA News, referring to the press service of the republic’s security organs.

The incident took place in the desert near the city of Rutba in western Iraq, in one of the militants’ hideouts.

They planted explosives in a pickup truck, but it exploded.

As a result, five terrorists were killed while installing an explosive device.

Last week in Baghdad, the national security forces managed to detain one of the leaders of the IS group.

He was preparing terrorist attacks and was caught in an ambush.