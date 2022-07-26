A vessel, adrift with 674 migrants, was rescued last Saturday, off the coast of Calabria, Italy, by a merchant ship, three Coast Guard patrol boats and a Guardia di Finanza unit, which also found the five lifeless bodies. on board.

Those rescued, many of them from the water, were transferred by a Coast Guard vessel to Messina, Syracuse, Catania and Crotone, following a rescue operation that also involved a Navy patrol plane and a Frontex plane. Five suspects were detained by order of the Public Ministry in Messina, Sicily, in southern Italy.

“During the crossing, water and food resources were inhumanely rationed, to the point that migrants were forced to share a cup of coffee full of water between ten people,” the Italian Public Ministry said in a statement. Migrants were also beaten “with sticks and belts”.

Due to the intense heat and lack of drinking water, “many of the migrants fell ill and said they saw their fellow travelers die from the heat and dehydration, as they even had to drink seawater and engine water”.

According to the same note, crew members appointed a migrant to manage and ration the drinking water supply, who was beaten if he refused, “with the additional consequence for migrants of suffering further progressive rationing of drinking water”.

The migrants also reported that they had left Libya after a month in a “halfway house”, a transit point where migrants are kept incarcerated, and that during the crossing the crew suddenly turned off the engines and asked for help with a satellite link device. .

Thousands of migrants have arrived in small boats on the Italian coast in recent days and about a thousand are waiting to disembark after being rescued by the humanitarian ships Ocean Viking and Sea Watch3.

The reception center on the island of Lampedusa is again full, with more than 1600 people, when its capacity is about 350, and the Ministry of the Interior announced the dispatch of a ship to decongest the center, just a week after an operation similar to solve the excess of migrants and the state of abandonment of the place, with about 2000 people and a lot of accumulated garbage.

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, more than 34,000 people have arrived on the country’s coast since the beginning of the year, while last year, in the same period, 25,000 people arrived in Italy.