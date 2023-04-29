Mexico.- Finding good quality cell phones at an affordable price is sometimes a complicated task. However, there are platforms that make our work easier and put excellent pieces of technology within our reach. Like Amazon, a platform where you can find the best mid-range cell phones.

Mid-range cell phones are those mobile phones that usually have between 4-6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a decent processor that will allow you to run with some video games.

These devices are designed to perform well on social networks, since in most cases they usually have a good quality camera and a powerful battery.

Google Pixel 6a: Google Pixel 6a is one of the mid-range devices that you can find in Amazon for a price of little more than 7 thousand pesos.

This cell phone, despite being the smallest in the Google family, offers various features that will make you feel confident about the capabilities of your device.

Among the highlights is its 6.1-inch AMOLED screen Ratio 20: 9, FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080. Also, you can find a powerful 12.2-megapixel main camera with Dual Pixel technology and a 12-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus North 2T: OnePlus Nort 2T is another favorite mid-range device that you can go for. This equipment offers you great features and you can purchase it for $8,210 pesos on Amazon.

Among the highlights of the Nord 2T, is its storage of 128/256 GB and a RAM of 8/12 GB in relation to the equipment purchased.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most outstanding mid-range devices that you can find on Amazon. This equipment is offered on the platform for a price of $6,745.17 in its 128 GB and 6 GB RAM version.

Some highlights of the Galaxy S21 FE are; 6.4″ display, FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity-O display (2400 x 1080), Rear camera: 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP wide-angle + 8 MP telephoto. Front camera: 32 MP, under-display fingerprint.

iPhone SE (2022): iPhone SE is one of the latest generation, powerful and uniquely designed iPhone devices featuring A15 Bionic chip and 5G.

You can find this equipment from the prestigious brand at Amazon with a price of $11,499 pesos in its 64GB version.

Motorola Edge 30: Motorola’s Edge 30 is perhaps one of the most underrated mid-range devices you’ll find on Amazon priced at $8,299.00 pesos.

For this price you will be able to access great features, most of them focused on its camera and its battery, as it offers you; Rear Camera 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (wide/depth), Front Camera 32MP 8X Zoom, single LED flash, 8 Core Processor + 8 GB RAM.