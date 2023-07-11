Six people, including five Mexican citizens and a Nepali pilot, have died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday. The bodies have already been recovered near Likhu (north of Kathmandu) but the causes are still unknown, the civil aviation official told Reuters. He also assured that the Government would establish an investigation committee to clarify the reasons for the fatal accident, the latest in a long series in the Himalayas.

The helicopter, from the Manang Air company, crashed near Likhu. Manang Air is one of many companies that fly tourists to the mountain peaks of Nepal, including Mount Everest (8,848 meters), the highest mountain in the world. “Six bodies were found at the crash site,” Gyanendra Bhul of the civil aviation authority told AFP.

“The bodies have been torn to pieces,” explained Sita Adhikari, a regional official in Solukhumbu district, the site of the accident. “More police have been dispatched to the location. Only then will we know the details.” A Manang Air spokesman, Raju Neupane, said the helicopter took off “in good weather.” And he added: “The weather was not bad. Now we can’t say what caused the accident. It will have to be investigated.”

The Himalayan area, where many companies fly to small airports located on remote hills and mountains, often shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads, has a long history of plane crashes. In January this year, 71 people were killed when a plane crashed near the resort town of Pokhara. It was the worst plane crash in three decades. The weather, very changeable in Nepal, is also an important risk factor, as well as the lack of maintenance of the tracks and the little training of the pilots.

Nepal, where plane crashes occur with some frequency, has been the target of repeated sanctions international due to the lack of controls. The European Union (EU) has banned Nepali airlines from accessing its territory since 2013. In February 2019, seven people died after a helicopter crashed, including the Nepali Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Rabindra Adhikari. The accident took place just months after another Altitude Air helicopter crashed in a jungle area in the Gorkha district of northern Nepal, killing six people, including the pilot, while a passenger survived. .

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.