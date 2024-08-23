In Moscow, the Salaryevo-Novomoskovskaya section has been temporarily closed until August 28

Five stations of the Sokolnicheskaya metro line have been temporarily closed to train traffic in Moscow until August 28. This reported press service of the capital’s Department of Transport.

It is specified that work will be carried out on the Salaryevo-Novomoskovskaya section to prepare for the opening of the new Potapovo station. For the comfort of passengers, free compensation buses will run along the closed section of the metro. Train service will resume on August 29 at 5:30.

In early August, the Volgogradsky Prospekt metro station on the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya Line was temporarily closed to passengers entering and exiting Moscow. The decision was made at the request of the police. The restriction was in effect for about 20 minutes. The reason for the suspension of the station’s operations was not specified.