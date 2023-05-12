Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Several avalanches have fallen in Tyrol these days. © Screenshot: Twitter/Contamines-Montjoie Ski Resort

May should actually herald the start of summer, but the mountains of Bavaria and Tyrol are in deepest winter with snow.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen/Innsbruck – On Wednesday morning, the regular crew on the viewing terrace of the Zugspitzhaus fought their way through 60 centimeters of fresh snow that had fallen overnight with a snow plow and shovels. Officially, 2.60 meters are reported. There wasn’t that much snow on Germany’s highest mountain all winter long. And there should be another 60 centimeters added by next week – with permafrost. According to the Zugspitzbahn, the snow masses sometimes even pile up to five meters.

Thursday morning at the Zugspitzhaus: 60 centimeters of snow are cleared © foto-webcam.eu

Snow on the mountains in Bavaria and Tyrol: Several avalanches have already fallen in May

That also means avalanche alarm. “During the course of the day, isolated wet snow avalanches may form. Breaks in cornices are also a potential source of danger at higher altitudes,” the Bavarian avalanche warning service announced. In neighboring Tyrol, the situation is even more dangerous: “We expect some spontaneous avalanches, some of which can also be large,” warns Patrick Nairz from the state’s avalanche warning service on ORF.

In the past few days, avalanches have already gone off by themselves due to the increasing soaking. “Now it will be the case due to the increasing additional load of the fresh snow,” says Nairz.

Snow in May: It could also be dangerous at lower altitudes

The avalanche danger is now even “considerable”. The dangerous situation mainly affects very steep slopes above 2500 meters and the high alpine area above 3000 meters. But even in snow-free, lower terrain caution is advised, says Nairz. “It’s just dangerous at high altitude. Anyone who is currently on the road must be aware of the increased risk.”

On the Zugspitze, the danger only exists for ski tourers. Because according to Verena Tanzer, spokeswoman for the Zugspitzbahn, the ski lifts have been closed since May 1st and the hiking trails have not been cleared either. During the week there is no Zugspitzbahn, on Father’s Day and the following Friday (May 18th and 19th) it runs and again daily from May 25th.

