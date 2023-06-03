The social networks they have become a stage in which various topics around the world converge. On this occasion, a Twitter account published a video, on June 1st, in which you can see a bear chasing five men.

According to the account Know Morethe event occurred in a chinese peoplewhere allegedly some men they tried to scare away the animal running the risk of suffering an attack.

In the video that lasts 13 seconds, you can see how a brown bear leaves a house, while Five men are on top of a roof, one of them has a stick in his hands. However, as soon as they see the animal nearby, they all start running.

Nevertheless, there is no more information about the life of people and animals.

(You may be interested in: Chinese rice: What do the words Chow Fan mean?).

More cases of bears in urban population:

Last May 22ndtwo American children They were attacked by a bear while playing in their backyard.in Wright Township in the state of Pennsylvania.

minors they had no serious injuriesonly minor scratches and bites, for which they were released from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

(Also: Chinese rice: What does rice represent in Chinese culture?).

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) it is unusual for these animals to attack people, “when they do occur, it is often a situation where a bear is cornered and not given a chance to flee or it is triggered when a dog confronts a bear and the dog owner gets involved”, they explained.

(Also: Why is China drilling a well more than 10,000 meters deep?).

More news

This is the new agreement between Taiwan and the United States with which they challenge China

Bogotá will have a new vaccine factory, operator will be Sinovac

On video, they captured a dangerous encounter between aircraft from China and the United States