Five men shot to death in northern Honduras

At least five men were murdered this Wednesday in Baracoa, department of Cortés, in northern Honduras, by unknown individuals who apparently were wearing uniforms used by the National Police, local media reported.

He multiple crime It was recorded in the Leones del Bosque neighborhood, where eight strangers arrived and forced the five men to get into a vehicle and then killed them, according to unofficial versions.

The victims were identified as Allan García, a bricklayer by trade; Michael Meza, farmer; Franklin Gómez, who was dedicated to herding sheep; Junior Grande and Yeison Grande.

The perpetrators of the crime left a handwritten message on one of the murdered men on a blue piece of cardboard with the message: “For every one you touch, the Atlantic cartel kills you ten”.

Criminal violence in Honduras leaves a daily average of between ten and thirteen dead, according to official sources, who attribute most of the bloody events to organized crime and drug trafficking.

EFE