Five men found dead inside a van abandoned on Prolongación Allende street, almost at the intersection with the Villa Corona-Cocula highway, in the municipality of Villa Coronaconfirmed the Prosecutor's Office Jalisco.

The incident was reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 19, a GMC armored vehicle in white, recent model and inside several unconscious people with visible signs of violence.

Municipal police officers went to the scene and confirmed the discovery, which they reported to the State Prosecutor's Office.

The Public Ministry agent, supported by elements of the Investigative Police, went to that place. It should be noted that the Prosecutor's Office suspected that the truck could have explosives so they requested the presence of the Specialized Group on Explosives (TEDAX).

The Specialized Explosives Group opened the truck and located the five victims.

Experts from the Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences carried out the fixation and collection of evidence, while the bodies will be transferred by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service to perform the necropsy, which will allow establishing the causes of their death and waiting for them to be identified. officially.

This multi-homicide is investigated by the Special Regional Prosecutor's Office in District V based in Chapala.

Initially it was reported that there were three victims inside the truck but after several hours the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office He confirmed that there were five.