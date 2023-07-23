FromJens Kiffmeier close

With tanks against minefields: The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war claims high casualties. The soldiers’ morale drops. Is the offensive a flop?

Kiev – Shocking reports from the front: The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war requires a high death toll. After Russia had heavily mined the defensive line, the Ukrainian troops were making slow progress. Despite often superior Western weapons, the losses are enormous, as Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly lamenting.

“As soon as there is an attack, the Russian artillery begins to attack us with all their forces and shells our positions from front to back,” said an unnamed infantryman now Kyiv Post adding, “Every hundred yards of land we gain means four to five infantrymen drop out—that’s the average casualty.” Many other front-line fighters made similar statements. Military observers also doubt the success of the Ukraine offensive – and warn of a long and bloody trench war.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Soldiers report high losses at the front

Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the war against Russia has been underway since the end of May. But despite many tanks and rocket launchers supplied by the West, the armed forces are not progressing as quickly as hoped. According to calculations by the US war institute ISW, Kiev’s troops have retaken around 253 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive, which is almost the same area that Russian forces had occupied in the previous six months.

Ukraine has already acknowledged that the counteroffensive is proceeding more slowly than hoped. However, experts in this regard point to the massive line of defense that Russia has built along the front. Almost 1,000 kilometers were covered with deep trenches and large areas of land were also mined. For modern Western tanks like the German Leopard-2, there is hardly a way through.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Both sides lose in the counter-offensive

With small shock troops, the Ukraine is trying to break through on many front sections. But the losses are enormous. According to calculations by media zone up to 47,000 soldiers have died on the Russian side alone since the beginning of the Ukraine war. According to US findings, there are also around 20,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers. But the death toll has been increasing since the counteroffensive began.

“The situation is very difficult,” said a military doctor Kyiv Post. Russia has been given too much time to prepare for the widely heralded Ukrainian counter-offensive. “It was clear to them that one of the directions of the Ukrainian attack, if not the main one, would be Zaporizhia,” the medic said. Now you lose up to half a unit for every kilometer you fight – and it is not even a matter of course that you “can keep up the kilometer later”, he complained. For no sooner have you conquered a Russian position than you are in the sights of the Russian artillery.

Ukraine offensive failed? Military observers warn of trench warfare

Against this background, the British ex-officer Richard Kemp already spoke of a failed Ukraine offensive. “It is worth asking whether Ukraine’s counteroffensive can ever be successful,” the military observer wrote in the daily TheTelegraph. The situation is reminiscent of the trench warfare in World War I, in which the warring parties made no progress for more than four years. The military observer warned that Ukraine must therefore decide whether it can really endure this war in this form. (jkf)