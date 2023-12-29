Five men were arrested Thursday night as suspects in the robbery at the home of singer Miguel Bosé in the Rancho San Francisco neighborhood in Mexico City, on August 18. The Secretary of Citizen Security, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, has reported that after careful monitoring of the group's criminal activities, investigation agents detained them while they were driving in Periférico Sur, not far from where the singer's robbery occurred. “They attacked us, they tied up my children, the house staff and me for more than two hours,” Bosé wrote on his social networks one day after the robbery. The singer said that a team of 10 people entered his house, located in a luxurious urbanization in the Álvaro Obregón mayor's office, and stole jewelry, cash and a truck.

The authorities' hypothesis indicates that it was a group dedicated to the theft of houses in high-value subdivisions. Vázquez Camacho has assured that the suspects could be related to other robberies in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Guanajuato, State of Mexico and Nuevo León. The alleged thieves have been identified as Rolando N, Joel Steven N, Edward Jadir N, Fernando, N and Manuel Antonio N. At least one of them, the secretary has assured, is of Colombian nationality. The group carried weapons, cocaine and work tools such as ropes, mallets and shovels.

The capture of suspects may not stop now. Vázquez Camacho has assured that in the images from the security cameras of the subdivision they had observed the entry of at least eight people dressed in black and wearing face masks to hide their identity. According to the official story, the thieves entered the residential area at 9:16 p.m. and in the next two hours they took out two suitcases with the stolen objects that they took to other vehicles. The thieves accessed the urbanization – where the properties reach 60 million pesos (about 3.3 million euros) – through a secondary door so they were not detected by security personnel.

Bosé, 67, told in September in The Anthill that the assault had been led by a woman and that the armed group threatened them to collect all valuable objects. In the house were the singer, his two 12-year-old children, a friend of theirs, the domestic worker and a security worker. Bosé reported that the minors were separated and that he tried to mediate with the criminals to guide them to the safe deposit boxes, this earned him the sympathy of the thieves to the point that one of them confessed their admiration for him. “He took off his mask and told me: 'I'm your fan,'” Bosé told presenter Pablo Motos.

Miguel Bosé moved to Mexico in 2018 after appearing on the Spanish Treasury's blacklist of defaulters. He has since changed his residence to the Mexican capital and transferred his two sons, Diego and Tadeo, to a private school in the city. The singer has argued that his move to Mexico has served to protect his privacy and that of his family. The urbanization where he suffered the assault was classified as high security, so much so that the authorities were unable to access it after an initial call for help. Bosé assures that he will not leave the Latin American country despite his bitter experience. “And to those who speculate so much that I am going to leave Mexico, I am very sorry to disappoint you. “Here I am and here I will stay, in the most hospitable country on the planet,” wrote the interpreter of Bandit lover on their social networks.

