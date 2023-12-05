The Attorney General’s Office announced this Tuesday the capture of 24 people, including five members of the National Navy, for allegedly being part of a migrant smuggling network that extended through several parts of the country. The criminal organization was called The Agency, according to the prosecuting entity, and it irregularly transported migrants to San Andrés and the Darién Gap, to then “manage” their departure “to the United States, Canada and Australia.” The arrests occurred in several areas that are nodes of migratory flows: Bucaramanga, Cartagena, Coveñas, Cúcuta, Maicao, Necoclí, San Andrés, Santa Marta and also in the Gulf of Urabá. The defendants face charges of conspiracy, migrant smuggling, bribery and money laundering.

Ricardo Romero, the deputy prosecutor against criminal finances, explained in a press conference that the network “managed two modalities” to move migrants. The first was with fake visas. The Prosecutor’s Office points out that three women who were part of the organization were dedicated to managing them. Another of those captured was a Colombian Immigration official who worked at the Capurganá immigration checkpoint, a Chocó district heavily traveled by migrants traveling to Darién. Supposedly, this worker stamped false stamps on passports, but did not register the data in the immigration system.

The second modality was corruption in the National Navy. The officer and the four non-commissioned officers of this entity captured in the operation are accused of omitting maritime signaling controls and alerting the network about the location of military vessels. The accusing body alleges that they accepted bribes of between 3 and 10 million pesos (between 700 and 2,500 dollars) for this. This was a key part of the criminal operation, since the Agency was dedicated to transporting migrants in boats from Colombia to Central America. From there, a coyote accompanied them to the United States.

The investigation against the network began in the Technical Investigation Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office (CTI), a division of the investigative entity. It lasted two years and had the participation of Migración Colombia. Throughout the operation, 42 cell phones were intercepted and in-person and virtual undercovers were used.

The two routes that the organization used to transport migrants are two of the most dangerous migration corridors in the world. According to official data, since 2018 at least 258 people have died or disappeared in Darién, the inhospitable jungle that connects Colombia and Panama. However, many experts say that the real figures are much higher. So far this year, almost 500,000 people have crossed the plug.

On the other hand, the island of San Andrés, located in the Colombian Caribbean and near Central America, has become increasingly tempting as an exit point for migrants leaving South America. On October 21, a boat transporting Colombians and Venezuelans from the island to Nicaragua disappeared at sea. To this day, neither the boat nor the victims have been found.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.