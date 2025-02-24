This last Sunday 23 La Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid lowered the curtain of his catwalk installed in Pavilion 14.1 of Ifema in which throughout the week, experts of the sector, press, famous and guests could discover the proposals of the designers Spaniards for next season Autumn/ winter 2025-26.

Several sessions of presentations and shows of creators as consecrated as Mans, Erroz, Custo Barcelona, ​​Paloma Suárez or Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada. From their proposals several conclusions arise that show how the male closet will be for the next cold season. We review the best styles lessons in #summum.

Reinvented tailoring

Special costumes by Baro Lucas, Pedro del Hierro, Paloma Suárez, Jnorig and Mans



The suit It has undoubtedly become the protagonist garment of this edition. For both women and men, national creators They imagine it again with renewed and original silhouettesbetting on different types of fabric such as paillettes or velvet that leave the denim or corduroy. We saw it in Mans, Pedro del Hierro or Baro Lucas.









Comparton combos

Combinations disappeared from Mans, Custo Barcelona, ​​Mans, Erroz and Baro Lucas



And beyond conventional costumes, there are several designers who propose different doubles. In many cases with suit air combining pants and American in the same color, and other cases playing with different fabrics, prints and textures that undoubtedly They grant a high air What makes the difference.

XL coats

Long coats of Mans, Baro Lucas, Paloma Suárez in Violeta y Gris, Jnorig



As in any winter season, The coats They charge great prominence. For the next one, Spanish designers propose it longer than usualcrossed, with volumes and even knotted. Gabardina will be another option to take into account. And carry it in a monochromatic look and even combined with the same print as the suit underneath will be a success, as the proposals of Mans, Baro Lucas or Paloma Suárez.

Full color

Proposals full of color of Erroz, Jnorig, Mans, Paloma Suárez and Pedro del Hierro



The next Fall/ winter It will not be a season of turned off. Although there is always a place for neutral colors, Simorra, Pedro del Hierro or Agatha Ruiz de la Prada They propose more striking brushstrokes in which tones such as roses, oranges and red ask for all types of pieces. Striking costumes that combine several tones of the same color, striking American and vitamin shelter garments that will undoubtedly make the difference between men with more style.

Protagonist jackets

Protagonist jackets in the proposals of PDH, Paloma Suárez, Erroz in Green, Custo Barcelona and in Violet de Erroz leather



Other of the garments of the moment will be The jacketsin almost all its versions and variables. Beyond the American, the Bomber, buttoned, with zippers, with special necks or flaps, somewhat longer than usual, in leather or prints, the possibilities will be practically infinite, yes, always with a touch of originality that will undoubtedly make them the protagonist piece of any look of the next winter season. They reinvent them like this Erroz full color, Paloma Suárez With pictures and matching pants, vintage inspiration in leather such as Pedro del Hierro or with paillettes in the flap like that of Custo Barcelona.