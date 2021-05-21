Civil Guard agents take the detainee for killing a woman and her son to go to court, in Inca (Mallorca) this Wednesday, May 19. Isaac Buj / Europa Press

The latest murders due to sexist violence in Spain this week have caused the loss of five lives in just four days: four women and the son of one of them, seven years old. Only the perpetrators of these deaths know why they acted in this way, but there are factors that can help explain the concentration of cases in a matter as complex and with as many ramifications as gender-based violence, which has already left 1,091 women and 39 minors murdered in Spain since there is official accounting. Among those factors is the perception of a return to normality. During the confinement there were fewer murders because the aggressors had control over the victims: they did not need to kill them. It also helps to explain the situation of economic and social crisis left by the pandemic, which makes some abusers turn their anger against women. And there are voices that defend that seeing a murder can push other men to finish deciding if they already had it in mind: the “step to action” effect defined by the coroner Miguel Lorente, although there are recent studies that suggest that the murderers machistas do not imitate each other.

The first dead woman was named Warda and she was pregnant. She was murdered this Monday with her seven-year-old son in Sa Pobla (Mallorca). The alleged perpetrator, who is in custody, is his partner. Warda Ouchama had denounced him twice for mistreatment. The woman killed this Thursday is María Teresa, 48 years old. Her ex-husband has been arrested in Pola de Laviana (Asturias). Two other women have also died at the hands of those who one day said they loved them. A 52-year-old woman in El Creixell (Tarragona) and another 42-year-old in Corbera de Llobregat (Barcelona), both murdered at home by two men who later committed suicide. Their names have not been revealed.

In 2020, sexist murders fell to the lowest in the historical series, although 45 women still lost their lives. One of the great reasons for the decline was the immobility that the confinement brought with it. When they could barely move on their attacker’s side because of the pandemic and were under his control, they had no need to kill them. The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) reports year after year that the risk of suffering attacks that can end in death increases when they say they are leaving and they see that they lose control. And that may be, in part, an explanation for this rebound that comes a few days after the end of the state of alarm.

“In the end it is to return to that normality in quotation marks that we were used to before confinement”, explains the psychologist expert in gender violence Marisol Rojas. “From time to time we have women murdered again, concentrated in a few days.” The coroner Miguel Lorente, former delegate of the Government against Gender Violence, warns that, despite the fact that in 2021 there are fewer murders compared to the two previous years, more cases are being concentrated in recent months, which he relates precisely to that perception of the return to normality and, consequently, that fear of losing control on the part of the aggressors. “Just as people go out to drink bottles as if the pandemic had ended, the feeling that this is over is also found in other areas. As mobility limitations decrease and they see that they can leave, these risk situations will increase ”, adds Lorente. The harsh months of confinement ended in mid-2020 but until May 8, harsh restrictions have continued, preventing, for example, moving between communities and sometimes between districts.

Neighbors of Sa Pobla put flowers and observe a minute of silence in front of the Town Hall of the Mallorcan town in rejection of the sexist murder that occurred there on May 18. Isaac Buj / Europa Press

“Confinement somehow prevented the murders, although that does not mean there was no violence,” adds Rojas. The lawyer Amparo Díaz, an expert on sexist violence, delves into the fact that the murders are only the tip of the iceberg: “This rebound is what most attracts our attention due to its severity, but there are continually women detained in their homes, assiduously raped and in situations of torture that we do not see ”. The lawyer points to another possible risk factor for an increase in murders: the situation left by the pandemic. “The economic and social crisis generates a very strong tension and there are macho men who consider that, in a situation of tension, they can vent their anger with women,” says Díaz.

Lorente points out that the analysis of the latest cases also shows the importance of prevention: “Two of the men have committed suicide after killing their partners. Without working on prevention, these cases leave us very little capacity to act. They are people who are not afraid of the law or the consequences, they get out of the way ”. Amparo Díaz adds that more involvement of the institutions is needed: “The judicial system is not delving into the issue, there are women who are afraid to report because they think the consequences are worse than their situation. They fear the judicial system and that is extremely serious. And specialized jurists have the feeling that it depends on the court in which you fall “

A recently presented report commissioned by the Government Delegation against Gender Violence to the Carlos III Health Institute ruled out that there is a contagion effect in these crimes. The work, which analyzed the 928 murders registered between 2003 and 2017, did not find a causal relationship between the cases that are concentrated in three or four days in a row, as has happened again this week. Lorente rejects that such a blunt thesis can be established: “It is not a question of saying that the guilt of a murder lies in seeing the news of another, the causes are multiple, but when a person sees elements that reinforce the action he is thinking, that helps. It is not an effect that can be definitively denied among the multiple causes that affect it ”.

The 016 telephone number attends victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 51 languages. It leaves no trace on the invoice, but it must be deleted from the call log. Minors can also contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10; and citizens witnesses of any aggression, at 112.