Four days from the end of the regular phase of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, plus the playoffs and the leagueseveral teams and even players are already thinking about the future, whether it is a change of scene, renewal or some other situation.
Even to the famous Stove Football It is already showing towards the Apertura 2022, therefore, we leave you with five footballers who could defend other colors for the following semester:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The striker is considered one of the best footballers in the MX LeagueHe also became an Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2021 giving good feelings.
Chivas has been trying to renew his network breaker for a long time, however, they have not been able to reach an agreement, which is why he has other suitors who could really offer him what he wants.
Guadalajara would even have put on the table a pre-contract to go to Europe as a free agent in January, but Rayados would be willing to double his salary, something he tried last winter.
The Argentine coach of Puebla, Nicholas Larcamonhe’s used to having his key players taken away by now, so it wouldn’t be uncommon to see yet another exit from The fringe for the following semester.
It is already known in advance that the central defender was wanted by America, however, the helmsman asked the board to prevent his departure and they did so, but the azulcremas did not take their finger off the screed, after the poor defensive performance in the tournament.
However, another that could enter the fight is Cruz Azul, thinking about the veteran of Julio Cesar Dominguez and the Paraguayan Paul Aguilar.
It seems that the European plan for scratched It did not go as expected, thinking of competing with his staunch rival who has the French Andre-Pierre Gignac and although the Dutchman was already champion, he still leaves much to be desired.
Simply in this tournament, The bull He has not been able to convert a single goal in ten games played, six of them as a starter, so he would have overwhelmed the patience of the board.
For some time now it has been mentioned that the agent of the web breaker has been looking for a new destination and the place that sounds the most is the MLS.
For a few weeks it has been mentioned that the goalkeeper could leave Pumas due to lack of financial solvency, which has cost him to let go of several of his stars in recent years.
The National University has the objective of renewing the goalkeeper, but it would be difficult due to the expectations of fellingso Bravos would be targeted to take him to the border and raise his level.
With the great failures committed by Hugo Gonzalez Y Philip Rodriguez it is not strange that Juarez look for other alternatives. The fate of the national team is up in the air.
Chivas I would be looking for elements that could arrive as a free agent due to the lack of money in the club and that is why they would be closely following the element of braves.
The man from Zacatecas plays as a pivot, but he also works as a midfielder or central defender, which would be a good alternative for the rojiblanco team.
He was also an Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2021 with the U-23 tricolor and a change of scenery would come in handy after the crisis that the border crossings are going through.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Liga #players #change #teams #tournament
Leave a Reply