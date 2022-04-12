Even to the famous Stove Football It is already showing towards the Apertura 2022, therefore, we leave you with five footballers who could defend other colors for the following semester:

Chivas has been trying to renew his network breaker for a long time, however, they have not been able to reach an agreement, which is why he has other suitors who could really offer him what he wants.

Guadalajara would even have put on the table a pre-contract to go to Europe as a free agent in January, but Rayados would be willing to double his salary, something he tried last winter.

It is already known in advance that the central defender was wanted by America, however, the helmsman asked the board to prevent his departure and they did so, but the azulcremas did not take their finger off the screed, after the poor defensive performance in the tournament.

However, another that could enter the fight is Cruz Azul, thinking about the veteran of Julio Cesar Dominguez and the Paraguayan Paul Aguilar.

Simply in this tournament, The bull He has not been able to convert a single goal in ten games played, six of them as a starter, so he would have overwhelmed the patience of the board.

For some time now it has been mentioned that the agent of the web breaker has been looking for a new destination and the place that sounds the most is the MLS.

The National University has the objective of renewing the goalkeeper, but it would be difficult due to the expectations of fellingso Bravos would be targeted to take him to the border and raise his level.

With the great failures committed by Hugo Gonzalez Y Philip Rodriguez it is not strange that Juarez look for other alternatives. The fate of the national team is up in the air.

The man from Zacatecas plays as a pivot, but he also works as a midfielder or central defender, which would be a good alternative for the rojiblanco team.

He was also an Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2021 with the U-23 tricolor and a change of scenery would come in handy after the crisis that the border crossings are going through.