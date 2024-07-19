European and American practices, although effective in many aspects, are not always prepared to face the challenges of contemporary cities, especially in contexts of high inequality, limited resources and climate change. Latin America offers valuable lessons due to its experience in adapting to complex urban conditions and its ability to innovate with grassroots solutions. Its tradition of community and cooperation is key in a world with growing distrust in institutions. A successful example is the urban innovation laboratories of the project Transformative Urban Coalitions (TUC), led by the United Nations University. In less than three years, these laboratories, which have emerged as participatory models to address urban problems at their roots, have achieved significant changes in streets and neighborhoods, influencing the mindset of citizens and authorities, and public policies that affect urban life.

Through experiences in different locations in Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, these urban laboratories have accumulated at least five lessons that could guide urban transformation efforts around the world:

1. Promote safe and trustworthy spaces for citizen participation

Active citizen participation is essential to drive transformation in cities. It is essential to establish a neutral space for dialogue and collaboration between various sectors and stakeholders. Over time, this exchange of perspectives and knowledge often leads to shared learning and greater mutual trust. Naucalpan Urban Laboratorythe most industrialized municipality in the State of Mexico, has served as a meeting space for government officials and civil society, sectors that had not previously worked together. They have collaborated in defining a shared vision and action plan to solve local challenges, co-designing and implementing pilot projects and awareness-raising activities on green infrastructure, safe pedestrian environments, solid waste management, and public transportation.

2. Localize the climate agenda and co-create contextualized solutions

Climate change is rarely perceived as an urgent problem by the inhabitants of poorer urban areas, but it affects them enormously. It is imperative to raise awareness and work on the interrelations between the impacts of climate change, urban development and inequality issues in these communities. Buenos Aires Urban Laboratory, In Argentina, it has integrated climate action into pre-existing structures and processes in Barrio 20, an informal settlement within the city of Buenos Aires undergoing redevelopment. This integration has made it possible to leverage political support and community participation to advance nature-based solutions. The case of Barrio 20 has shown that by localising the climate agenda and co-creating responses tailored to local needs, mental and political barriers can be overcome to generate greater awareness and commitment, both governmental and community, to climate action.

3. Strengthen local capacities and empower new leaders

Empowering communities to be agents of change is essential to empowering them to lead transformative initiatives in both the short and long term. From the Recife Urban Laboratory, In Brazil, in the Comunidade do Pilar, we learn the importance of promoting community leadership and female participation in transformation through capacity building. The local cooperative Artesãs do Pilar emerged as a result of training more than 20 women in working with recycled materials, making artisanal products. The initiative has reduced the accumulation of waste on the street and has become a source of income, fostering a sense of community, sustainable practices and diverse skills in communication, organization and financial management.

4. Seize opportunities to generate systemic impact

For transformative initiatives to endure, it is essential to secure financial resources and seek opportunities to expand their impact. Teresina Urban Laboratory, In Brazil, it has addressed challenges of the national social housing programme Minha Casa, Minha Vida at the Edgar Gayoso Residential Complex, such as lack of community participation, social and economic segregation, infrastructure issues and environmental concerns. The laboratory’s participatory governance model, now also adopted by the national programme Periferia Viva, has not only fostered a more interconnected and committed community towards transformation towards sustainability in Teresina, but has also contributed to transforming public policy design. This model ensures the continuous and informed participation of communities in urban decision-making, promoting a more inclusive and sustainable approach to urban development.

5. Share experiences and learnings widely

Sharing the successes and learnings of the labs is not only about passing on knowledge, but also about building bridges to global change. Transformative communication and more creative approaches enhance these efforts. In the Urban Laboratory of Leon, In Mexico, as in the other labs, sharing learnings has become a vital tool. Communication skills have allowed community concerns to be documented in a variety of ways, including photographs and drone images. Through visits, exchanges with other cities, social media, and participation in national and global events, TUC labs are multiplying the impact of their initiatives, inspiring others to follow their examples and drive positive change in their own communities.

These five lessons offer a valuable roadmap to making our cities more resilient, inclusive and sustainable. By integrating climate action with participatory processes and empowering communities to be agents of transformation, cities can comprehensively and effectively address ecological, economic and social crises.

Flavia Guerra is a Senior Research Fellow at the United Nations University (UNU) Institute for Environment and Human Security.

