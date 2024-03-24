Dubai (Etihad)

Taryam Matar Taryam, President of the Chess Federation, opened the Federation Cup Championship for rapid chess teams for communities and institutions, organized by the Federation, in the Dubai Chess and Culture Club hall, with the participation of 112 teams from game clubs, academies, institutional and community clubs, from 33 nationalities, including 55 title-holding players. International, including 20 senior international professors.

The opening was attended by Dr. Saif Salem Lakhrebani Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the Federation, Nasser Abdullah bin Amer, Assistant Secretary General, and a number of sports figures.

The first day of the tournament witnessed the holding of 4 rounds, with 5 teams tied for first place with 8 points, namely the Signature Chase team, Adnan Academy B, Al Ain ACMG 1, Royal Chase Samarkand, and A. DCC & MG”, while 4 teams were equal with 7 points and 15 teams were equal with 6 points.

The tournament referees committee is headed by international referee Salman Al-Taher, along with Hisham Al-Adhami, Majid Al-Abdouli, Nawaf Al-Mansouri, Saeed Tariq, Nour Al-Balushi and Aisha Al-Hosani.

Taryam Matar Taryam, President of the Federation, expressed his happiness with the large participation in the tournament, which is considered one of the strongest Ramadan tournaments, by attracting this number of teams, in addition to the international seeds, as the 11th, 19th and 31st ranked players in the world participated, which is evidence of the strength and success of the tournament, and the tournament It achieved one of the goals of the Board of Directors, with the participation of government departments, private institutions and academies in the Federation’s activity plan, and it also achieves the Federation’s strategy by spreading the game among segments of society and highlighting talent.

Taryam Matar Taryam thanked the Dubai Chess and Culture Club for hosting the tournament, and the chess clubs that contribute to achieving the strategy and goals of the federation through the tournaments they organize throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which records the largest number of chess tournaments that have turned into major festivals. He thanked the private academies, communities, and institutions for their cooperation with the federation in all tournaments, and said: “This momentum will have a positive impact on the game in the near future, especially on the national teams.”