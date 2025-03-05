When buying a house, The kitchen is one of the most important roomswhere there are differential elements that make a difference when future owners have to decide whether or not to buy a certain home. The available space, the placement of the furniture, the antiquity or the practicality of the elements of the kitchen will make a lot of difference.

In fact, real estate experts recommend not to look too much in those elements of the house that can be easily changed, as is the case with the color of the walls, carpets or curtains, loose furniture … however, with the kitchen it is different, since it is a stay that, normally, is made tailored, is fixed and the distribution cannot be changed to put it to taste, unless Reform all the kitchen, which is a high cost.

In this way, the specialized American media The Kitchnhas asked the experts in the real estate sector to discover a total of five kitchens that cannot be overlooked when buying a home, since changing or reforming them would imply a great cost.

Wooden countertop

If the kitchen has wooden countertop, think twice. Depending on the taste of each one, They can be beautifulin fact, They are cheaper than stone and, therefore, many investors use them to reform lower cost before selling a home.

However, although they may seem beautiful when they are new, the truth is that they put back any buyer a little understood on the subject, since they are very easily scratched Because of the use, they are not very resistant and, in addition, they can be more rapid by water and humidity.

There is only one exception: when the wooden blocks are used as a real cut surface in a small section or island of the countertop, it can be practical and useful, keeping the rest of the countertop in another materialas comments on real estate expert Remington Rand.

Appliances that do not combine

The uniformity in the kitchen is especially important: “Sellers do not need to have the most modern kitchen appliances to conquer buyers, but the large appliances in the kitchen They should, at least, combine “he says for the aforementioned medium, they are Adu-Gyamfi, another of the experts consulted.

Thus, a white fridge combined with an oven or stainless steel dishwasher may seem like a smaller problem, but buyers will perceive the appliances that do not combine as an additional expense (and quite expensive) To achieve aesthetically beautiful and pleasant cuisine.

Old appliances

The same goes for old appliances. When a buyer visits a house that possibly wants to buy and see all the obsolete appliances in the kitchen, andNimmediably perceives that it will have to make a great disbursement of additional money, as comments Ebony Boudreaux, kitchen and bathroom designer.

“Appliances can be a expensive article in a house”that, in addition, if they are embedded, buyers might think of making a partial or total remodeling of the kitchen in the future, something that raises the invested budget.

Fluorescent lighting

Although formerly it was very fashionable to have white light fluorescent in the kitchen, the truth is that Design experts advise a warm light For the kitchen, since it creates a more pleasant atmosphere and is a trend in 2025. Thus, bad lighting can generate a sense of rejection in the buyer, according to Anna Tatsioni, interior designer.

“Light lighting with embedded LEDs, striking hanging lamps and lighting under furniture They are a trend for 2025, “he says.

Excessively thematic designs

Finally, a thematic kitchen, with many accessories, overloaded and with colorful and striking colors is no longer a trend. Minimalism and neutral colors, They combine well with appliances, it is the best option to capture the good impression by buyers.

In fact, “most buyers go with The hope of finding a blank canvas Where they can imagine their own family gatherings, and excessive decoration, such as a ‘dining’ style decoration, can destroy that idea before they have had the opportunity to investigate the rest of the room, “says Elissa Hall, an expert in design.