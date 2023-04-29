It all started as a big campaign to get funds on the internet. “It won’t be easy, but it is our duty as citizens,” wrote Brian Kolfage, a war veteran who made Donald Trump’s top campaign promise the biggest of his ambitions. “If each of the 63 million who voted for Trump donate $80, we can build the wall. That works out to roughly $5 billion, even if we get half that, that’s half the wall. We can do it”, affirmed the founder of the organization We Build The Wall – We build the wall. Motivated by a fake image of Trump giving a thumbs up in front of an imaginary fence, more than 250,000 people bought the story. In a matter of days, they donated more than $25 million, unaware that much of the money would go directly into the pockets of the organizers, who tried to hide the scam with lies, false invoices, and front companies. Kolfage was sentenced this week to four years in jail for fraud and forced to return the vast majority of donations, pushed at the time by hardline politicians, ultra-conservative businessmen, war mercenaries and Steve Bannon, Trump’s political strategist, who he was pardoned by the former president himself to get away with the scandal.

“This is all possible thanks to your donations, so thank you,” Kolfage said in a message to his supporters recorded in early 2019. Sitting in a wheelchair with patriotic music playing in the background, he explained that the idea had occurred to him. a week before Christmas 2018, when he decided to open a fundraising page on the Go Fund Me platform. His original plan was to “finance the wall”, under the slogan that “100% of the donations” would go to the Trump government and that if they could not get the money to be used to build the wall “they would refund every penny” . In the first week they managed to raise 17 million dollars.

Money and media attention began cascading in. But the questions also began. Kolfage, then an unknown who presented himself as a decorated military man after losing both legs and an arm in the invasion of Iraq, had been unclear about how the resources were to be channeled and what organization was behind it. Go Fund Me removed the campaign that same month. The organizers registered the association We Build the Wall Inc., opened their own website, and kept asking for money under a different promise: instead of “funding” it, they were going to “do it themselves.” “We the people are going to build the wall.”

“We are a volunteer organization,” the organizers claimed, and assured that “they were not going to take a penny for salaries or compensation” of any kind. Kolfage knew he couldn’t do it alone and so he assembled a team. Among his partners were Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, who oversaw the finances of the “non-profit” association. At the head of the board of advisors was Bannon, an ideologue of the extreme right in the United States. As advisers they appeared Erik Prince, an ex-marine who founded the Blackwater mercenary company; Tom Tancredo, former Republican congressman from Colorado and failed presidential hopeful; David Alexander Clarke, former sheriff of Milwaukee, and Kris Kobach, Trump’s “informal adviser” on immigration in the 2016 elections and co-author of some of the most restrictive anti-immigrant laws in the United States. It was a heterogeneous group that was completed with collaborators of the Fox News chain, builders, activists and political operators of ultra-conservative movements such as the Tea Party.

In July 2019, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the then president, visited a section of the wall built by the Kolfage association in New Mexico. It was less than a mile long and reportedly cost about $6 million, about a quarter of the money they had raised. “Guys, what you are doing is incredible,” the president’s son celebrated to a cheering crowd asking him to run for the 2024 presidential election. “This is what capitalism is all about, this is private business at its core. maximum expression: doing things better, faster and cheaper than anyone,” added Trump Jr. A month earlier, Kolfage, whose grandparents were immigrants, had spread a rumor that dozens of people “infected with Ebola” had crossed the border to collect more money. By October of that year they had already amassed more than 25 million dollars.

In Texas they built another wall of less than five kilometers, which soon began to erode because it was erected too close to the Rio Grande, on the border between the two countries. It was so poorly planned that Trump himself wrote on his Twitter account that he did not agree with its construction and that it was “too small.” “They only did it to make me look bad,” the president settled in mid-2020. In the early days of We Build the Wall, a different story was told, even the organizers claimed that the project was “approved by Trump.” The president’s quality seal could be read in the main section, along with reports from the ultra-conservative press and tweets that spread lies and conspiracy theories about the covid-19 pandemic. They planned to build about 35 miles of wall, but they didn’t build even a tenth of it on Texan territory.

Since the page launched in January 2019, Kolfage has made a secret deal with his partners to get rich from donations. The deal was to give him “an advance of $100,000 and a monthly salary of $20,000,” the judicial summary reads. The partners knew that this was not the promise they had made to the donors, so they triangulated the resources through another Bannon-controlled foundation, which then deposited the money into Kolfage’s account. Soon after they realized that the scam was too obvious and could be discovered on tax returns, so they began making deposits to the founder’s wife under the lie that she was the organization’s media officer.

Later, they created a paper company so they would not have to use Bannon’s association as an intermediary for transactions. Other times, checks were written out to We Build the Wall for front men to cash and deliver the cash to Kolfage. At least $350,000 reached the pockets of the war veteran in 2019, who used those resources to buy a boat, a luxury car, a golf cart, jewelry, and pay for cosmetic surgeries. One million dollars went to Bannon, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. “As far as people know, no one is being paid,” Kolfage wrote to Badolato in a text message, “this is completely confidential.”

By the end of that year, the organization realized that the authorities were targeting them and removed any mention of being a “non-profit” organization from its website. By early 2020 it was announced that Kolfage was going to receive a salary. To cover up the deviations that had already been made, the financial statements were made up, false invoices were issued and false contracts were signed. It was all a big fiasco. The founder of We Build the Wall referred to the researchers who followed him on social networks as “corrupt” and “assholes”, who were after him for supporting Trump, according to publications recovered by the magazine. Vanity Fair. He remained defiant: he said he had half a million donors and the funds to build 100 miles of wall.

On August 20, 2020, Bannon was arrested aboard a yacht valued at $28 million for fraud and money laundering. Shea and Badolato were arrested that same day. The trial was scheduled to begin in May 2021, but suffered multiple postponements. On January 19, 2021, the day before he left the presidency, Trump pardoned Bannon, his former adviser. “Let it be known, that on this day the President has granted Stephen Bannon a full and unconditional pardon,” reads the header of the official record.

Represented by César de Castro, the same lawyer who defended former Mexican secretary Genaro García Luna, Kolfage pleaded guilty in April of last year to financial and tax fraud, along with Badolato, his sponsor and one of the architects of the scheme to get him the Payments. Businessman Tim Shea maintained his innocence in a mistrial because the jury failed to reach a verdict, but he was found guilty of the fraud in a new trial that concluded last October. Along the way, it emerged that this was not Kolfage’s first fundraising campaign. He previously solicited money from war veterans at military hospitals and was accused of using those donations to pay for a website of his that spread false news.

“This was no ordinary fraud,” Judge Analisa Torres said before handing down the sentence this week in New York and chiding the defendants for taking advantage of their victims’ political convictions. Kolfage said he was “humiliated and remorseful.” He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, as well as to deliver 17.8 million dollars that he received in donations and 2.8 million as payment to the victims. Badolato will have to spend three years in prison, return 1.4 million dollars and pay the same amount in damages against the people affected. Shea, another financial operator, will learn his fate next June.

After the presidential pardon, which shields him from going to federal court, Bannon faces a new case for the same crimes in a state court in New York. In October he was sentenced to four months for refusing to testify in the Legislative Branch about the assault on the US Congress in January 2021.

There are no images of the wall or tweets with false information on the We Build the Wall page, just a caption: “Next: the political assassination of an organization and its leaders”. The first sentences in the case came the same month that Trump was charged with 34 counts, in the same Manhattan courthouse. He was the first president, retired or active, to have faced justice in the history of the United States.

