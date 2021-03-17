Murcia is risking their lives against El Ejido, but they must be reliable in the back and lethal in front of goal if they want a ticket for the Pro play-off The granas players, after the last UCAM-Real Murcia. / G. CARRIÓN / AGM

Real Murcia cannot fail on Sunday. Loreto is delivering: he beat Yeclano at home and drew at home against Córdoba and UCAM, the two most powerful teams in the subgroup. But he no longer has a margin of error if he wants a place in the Pro League, a minimum objective from the start of a campaign that is vital for the survival of the club.