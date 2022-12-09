Six presidents in the duration of little more than a presidential term: welcome to Peru, an unpredictable country marked by deep social inequalities, allegations of corruption against rulers and a completely discredited Congress.

In three hours, Peru experienced a failed self-coup on Wednesday, Congress dismissed President Pedro Castillo, who tried to seek asylum in the Mexican embassy but was caught in traffic in Lima and was detained by the police, and Vice President Dina Boluarte took office. the head of state.

Peru suffers from chronic political instability, and here are five keys to understanding why:

1. Corruption

An important factor of instability is “the corruption scandals that have affected the different administrations, which involve the entire political class,” María Luisa Puig, director of Latin America at the Eurasia Group risk analysis center, told AFP.

Five recent former Peruvian presidents are the target of judicial processes for corruption: Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Martín Vizcarra and now Castillo. One sixth, Alan García, committed suicide in 2019 before being arrested by the police on suspicion of corruption.

The prosecution accuses Castillo of directing an alleged “criminal organization” that distributed public contracts in exchange for money, and believes that his wife Lilia Paredes and sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes are part of the plot.

2. Struggle between public powers

“Peru in recent years has been marked by a permanent political crisis, with high levels of confrontation between the Executive and Congress,” explains Puig.

Conflict has been latent since 2018, when former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was ousted by the Fujimorist-dominated Congress. His replacement, Martín Vizcarra, was also removed by Congress in 2020, on suspicion of corruption.



The confrontation between Castillo and the Peruvian Congress, dominated by the right-wing opposition, practically began with his government in July 2021.. Congress failed in its first two attempts to remove him from power, but the third was successful.

The opposition also accused him of lack of direction. They criticized his constant ministerial crises that resulted in five cabinets and a rotation of 80 ministers in 16 months, something unprecedented in Peru.

3. Legal framework

The Peruvian Congress can remove the president with 87 votes out of 130 parliamentarians. But it is also legal for the president to dissolve Congress if it twice denies a vote of confidence to the cabinet.

For the Eurasia Group, these rules and procedures are another “probable” factor of instability, adding to its lack of prestige: 86% of Peruvians disapprove of parliament, according to polls.

“The legal framework allows for a presidential vacancy with a minimum of votes, which also becomes easier due to the lack of majorities” that support a president, in a highly fragmented Congress, Puig said.

And in an environment of “permanent citizen discontent (…) presidents quickly suffer from losses in popularity” and have “difficulties in approving reforms.”

In barely 100 days in office, Castillo already had 57% disapproval, which rose to 70% towards the end. In his first message to Congress, Boluarte mentioned the “unpostponable political reform that our country urgently requires.”

Pedro Castillo was transferred by helicopter to Diroes, where Alberto Fujimori is being held.

4. Social inequality

Upon taking office, Castillo, a 53-year-old left-wing rural teacher, denounced that due to his poor and peasant origin he was despised by the Peruvian economic and political elites.

Wearing his tall white Cajamarca hat, the maestro of the Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre party sometimes toured the country on horseback, pledging “a country without corruption,” and surprised by defeating right-wing Keiko Fujimori in elections by a narrow margin.

But he has since complained about the hatred that the elites had for him, and he began his last speech by saying that for Congress “it is not possible for a peasant to govern the country.”

Castillo had “the greatest support in sector E”, the poorest in this country where 26% of the population lives in povertysaid Jeffrey Radzinsky, director of the GFP political consultancy.

Among the rural population, the one that most supported Castillo, poverty affects almost 40%.

5. Fragile party system

The absence of strong political parties contributes to political anxiety. “The deterioration of the party system has meant that the last elections have been quite fragmented, and they complicate some majority or loyalty” of the parliament towards the president, said Puig.

The new president Dina Boluarte, who wants to govern until July 2026, “has a difficult time because she does not have a parliamentary bench. She will have to forge alliances,” Radzinsky opined.

“With six presidents in six years” it is “difficult to see her in office until 2026,” predicted Puig, the Eurasia Group expert.

