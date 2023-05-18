AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/17/2023 – 20:46

Share



The ghost of ungovernability returns to haunt Ecuador, where President Guillermo Lasso dissolved, this Wednesday (17), the opposition-dominated Congress, which was preparing to remove him from power in an impeachment process on suspicion of corruption.

The current situation “marks a scenario of greater and deeper political instability”, political scientist Paulina Recalde told AFP, after the decree signed today by Lasso to adopt this constitutional faculty, which will lead to early general elections to complete the 2021-2025 term. .

– What happened? –

Ahead of the vote on his removal in a political trial that began on Tuesday, the right-wing president – ​​accused of alleged embezzlement in oil transport contracts – dissolved the (unicameral) National Assembly, controlled by the left-wing opposition, claiming “a serious crisis politics and internal commotion”.

Lasso, 67, also jeopardized his own tenure in office, which he reached in May 2021 with credibility of 70%, which two years later plummeted to 10%, according to the private research institute Perfiles de Opinión, headed by Calde.

– Winners –

Faced with the erosion of the right represented by Lasso, analysts believe that the early elections will be a great opportunity for the left to regain ground.

It will be a chance, above all, for the Citizen Revolution movement, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), and for the indigenous political arm, the Pachakutik, the two main forces in the Legislative, but without managing to obtain a majority.

The Correismo had 49 of the Assembly’s 137 seats and the Pachakutik, 24, while the Situation had only a dozen.

– Presidential election –

Lasso, who reached the Presidency in his third attempt, overcoming Correismo, may be a candidate again, as the Ecuadorian Constitution allows re-election only once.

According to Recalde, Lasso lacks popular support because “nine out of ten Ecuadorians don’t believe in him,” and he is also accused of corruption.

Correa, who won the 2007, 2009 and 2013 elections, was prevented from running as a candidate with the change of the Constitution by his former ally, also former president Lenín Moreno (2017-2021), who ended the indefinite re-election promoted by its predecessor.

In addition, Rafael Correa has been living in exile in Belgium since he left power and is the target of an arrest warrant issued by the Ecuadorian Justice.

In 2020, Correa was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for receiving bribes in the ‘Bribes 2012-2016’ case, a crime that does not prescribe in Ecuador.

– Instability –

“We are in a prolonged cycle of political instability and organic crisis, insofar as the crises we are experiencing are several”, said Recalde, citing other problems, such as insecurity linked to drug trafficking, distrust in State institutions, in addition to the economical.

Ecuador faced the worst period of democratic instability in its history between 1996 and 2007, when it had seven presidents, until Correa took office.

Three governors elected at the polls were deposed in the midst of revolts by indigenous peoples and other sectors, with the intervention of Parliament in one way or another, which in 1997 declared, for example, the mental incapacity – without medical proof – of the populist Abdalá Bucaram to to rule.

– Protests and military –

The so-called Popular Front, which brings together workers, teachers, peasants, students and women’s collectives, has called for protests against Lasso, who can now govern through economic emergency decree-laws with the prior approval of the Constitutional Court.

“The streets will be the scenario where we will defend the rights and freedoms […]which would be at stake today because of a little dictator”, said its leader, Nelson Erazo.

The Armed Forces and the National Police expressed that the dissolution of Congress is foreseen in the Constitution and they say they are “certain that the country will not accept any attempt to alter the constitutional order through violence to attack democracy.”

The forces of order added that they will act “firmly” to protect rights and appealed to the unit “to maintain a climate of respect for the law without confrontations, without violence”.























