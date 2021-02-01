Smart watches can reflect on their tiny screens all the basic information that one may need, without having to unlock the cell phone. And while they are increasingly resistant machines, which withstand splashes and immersion, they are not unbreakable.

With the arrival of summer, people use their smartwatch to measure their performance in different sports outdoor. Some take the opportunity to take a dip.

To avoid than heat, humidity and shock may affect the correct operation of the device, G-SHOCK experts provide a care guide to prevent damage and keep it in good condition.

The 5 key rules

The dangers of exposing watches to the sun and humidity. Casio G-SHOCK

1. When cleaning the plastic models you can mix soap and water, strain the solution and dry it. In this way, it will perfectly preserve the shine and aesthetic characteristics of the watch.

2. In case he has leather straps, it is important to prevent them from entering in contact with water, greasy substances or cosmetics. Likewise, it is recommended to avoid a very long exposure to the sun to preserve the color and prevent wear.

3. After a swim in the pool or the sea, it is suggested clean the watch with fresh water to remove traces of salt or chlorine, especially if the strap is made of metal.

In this way lappearance of rust and / or breakage of the pins. Cleaning should be done with a soft bristle brush and neutral detergent to completely isolate all dirt. At the end of the process, the equipment must be kept completely dry.

4. Maintain it away from extreme temperatures. These can affect the operation of your internal machinery. Steam can cause display problems and temperatures below 0 degrees can make reading difficult.

5. Keep the clock away from magnetism. This is an almost overlooked detail, but it can cause performance issues. If any lag is perceived in its operation, it may be magnetized. Exposure of the watch to smartphones, televisions and other electrodes.

The smartwatch market

Apple Watch SE, the first economic line of the Cupertino firm. EFE

The balance that governs the supply and demand of these devices increases as companies offer new models that include new functionalities.

The global smartwatch market, despite the coronavirus setbacks, experienced a 6% growth in the third quarter of 2020. Major brands such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung led the industry in terms of shipments according to a new report.

According to the figures managed by the Counterpoint Research consultancy, Apple kept its first place in the market with a 28% share.

The Manzanita giant experimented a 2% nominal increase in your market share during the same period in 2019. The launch of its first mid-level wearable Apple Watch SE, which was priced at less than US $ 300, helped the company attract a lot of attention. during this semester in the market.

Galaxy Watch Active2, the new version of Samsung’s smart watch. Photo: Samsung.

Similarly, Huawei also managed to stay second in terms of shipments with a market share of 15% in 2020. This marks a growth of 5% with respect to to the third quarter of the previous year, which was credited for the launch of new models that expanded its current portfolio of portable devices.

South Korean tech giant Samsung ranked el third place beating BBK in 2020 thanks to the successful launch of its Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.

