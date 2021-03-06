Electronic commerce, due to the pandemic and other factors, continues to grow in Argentina and the world. In this context, defining digital strategies to survive the crisis and increase sales on social networks is essential.

One of the keys is to integrate the different service and distribution channels, taking advantage of social networks and applications like WhatsApp, at the same time that they provide personalized attention to their clients.

These are some of the trends that experts consider key for those who plan to open their own online business.

Online stores. An annual study on eCommerce by the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE), registered a growth of 124% in 2020 compared to the previous year. There were more than 1,284,960 new users who turned to the online channel, reaching a total of 20,058,206 buyers. In terms of number of products, the annual growth was 74% and the number of purchase orders increased 84%.

For businesses, it is essential to have a well-functioning online store and in which users have a good experience and can trust you.

It is essential to know how the main social networks operate in order to compete in them. Phyto: Bloomberg

“Technology gives us many tools to increase the purchase receipt, such as digital showcases, personalized promotions and digital marketing strategies. In this sense, artificial intelligence is a great ally when it comes to developing solutions that lead users to a conversion ”, explained Antonio Rivero, commercial director of Napse, a firm specialized in digital transformation.

Social media. To harness the power these applications have, it is important plant flag on as many platformsas increased coverage opens the door to future buyers.

WhatsApp Business allows you to create product catalogs.

For understand how they operate and know their secretsIt is essential to explore them to get the most out of each one and discover its possibilities.

For example, Facebook has its own marketplace, Instagram offers the ability to label products in the photos we upload, WhatsApp Business allows create product catalogs in profile and segmenting contacts to make more personalized promotions or broadcasts.

“In this new reality, people want to be served on the same channel in which they speak with their friends and family, and not only that, but they want to have the option to choose the channel and be recognized in all of them, without having to repeating information or filling out long forms, “says Leandro Olivier, director of sales at Zendesk.

The Facebook marketplace, you can buy or sell products without commissions.

Payment options. In recent years, the diversification of payment methods has grown enormously and it is important that businesses respond to this trend, accepting as many as possible.

“Starting in 2020, contactless media, digital wallets and options such as payment links grew in popularity,” added Martín Malievac, Director of Research and Development at Napse.

Physical and digital. In 2020, along with the growth of electronic commerce, there was a boom in home delivery: according to the aforementioned CACE study, more than half of online purchases were delivered through this modality.

Bimo, Clarín’s digital wallet.

However, for these to work properly and without human error, merchants must have integration solutions for physical and digital channels, which is known as omnichannel.

“With these tools, stores will be ready to offer a complete shopping experience, with diverse options that will leave the customer satisfied with any decision made, be it the purchase in the store with delivery at home,” said Rivero.

Humanize the digital. Just as in the universe of work, in which companies are learning to maintain human relationships in the digital medium, merchants must also prevent the customer from feeling a number in the store.

To achieve a unique and positive shopping experience, it is essential to humanize care throughout the process.

It is important to use data and tools to understand people’s feelings and what is interesting for them, generating an affective connection, and not just an effective one, with the clients.

“To address this, many are investing in artificial intelligence, response bots, and self-service capabilities to reduce the volume of requests coming in, while accelerating customer response and prioritizing human contact for cases. more complex, “says Olivier.

To achieve this, this deal must cover all contact channels. For example, on social media it is always better to provide a quick and personalized response rather than automatic.

Having a channel as popular as WhatsApp is essential, it is important to provide a contact telephone number for those customers who prefer it and, finally, not to neglect the deal in the physical store.

