choose one laptop or desktop computer it is always a difficult decision. Well, this goes hand in hand with your personal needs and preferences. Both options offer advantages and disadvantages, so you should analyze some factors before making your purchase.

On one hand, we have the laptop portability; however, this is minimized by its short useful life of around five years. Instead, a desktop PC You have the alternative of being able to renew parts.

For this reason, we have made a guide to five keys you should know to choose the best computer based on your needs.

Five tips for buying a computer

Budget: Defining you is the first thing you should do before looking for a computer. Well, it will depend on what type of equipment you can acquire. Remember that computers vary in price according to their characteristics and brands. Establish a price range and look for options that fit your needs.

Purpose: Determine what you are going to use the computer for. If it’s for basic tasks like web browsing, email, and word processing, a mid-range computer or even a laptop may suffice. If you want more performance you can choose a computer with higher performance, focused on graphic design, video editing or games and more.

Specifications: Consider the internal components of your computer, such as the processor and RAM, since the proper functioning of the computer depends on it. Likewise, it will also be a determining factor to know what type of use can be given to the equipment.

OS: Choose an operating system that suits your preferences and needs. The most common operating systems are Windows, macOS, and Linux. Each has its own benefits and unique software, so consider which one is more compatible with the apps you plan to use.

Portability: If you need to take your computer with you frequently, consider portability. A laptop is more convenient for mobility, while a desktop is more suitable for stationary use at home.

Remember to investigate the most common components of computers, such as RAM, Processor, Hard Drive and more, since this way you will be able to know which is your best option.

Keep in mind that the greater the GB of RAM, the greater the capacity of the computer to perform multitasking activities. While the processor is the one who controls the operations of the computer and coordinates the execution of tasks.

AMD Ryzen VS Intercore

processors AMD Ryzen and Intel Core are two of the most popular options and competitive in the CPU market. Both families offer solid performance and distinctive features that appeal to different types of users.

That is why we will briefly mention below some key differences between AMD processors Ryzen and Intel Core, considering aspects such as performance, the number of cores and threads.

Generally, processors AMD Ryzen They excel at multi-threaded tasks thanks to their higher core and thread counts, making them ideal for parallel-intensive tasks like video rendering and image editing. On the other hand, Intel Core processors tend to have better performance in single-threaded tasks, making them a preferred choice for games and applications that don’t take full advantage of multi-cores.

Regarding their price-quality ratio, processors AMD Ryzen they tend to be cheaper compared to the Intel Core equivalents in terms of performance. AMD has managed to offer excellent value for money in its products, making them an attractive option for those looking for good performance at a lower cost.

