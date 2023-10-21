Buenos Aires (AFP) – Argentina, the third largest economy in Latin America, will elect its new president on Sunday, October 22, in the midst of an economic crisis, with 40% of its population in poverty, three-digit annual inflation and political uncertainty. Here, five essential topics to get a general idea of ​​Argentina.

Inflation

Double-digit inflation has been the norm in Argentina for more than a decade, but in September it reached 12.7% for an annualized rate of almost 140%, a record in more than 30 years. In 1989 and 1990 it suffered hyperinflation, with rates of 3,000% annually.

In 2001, the country experienced its worst crisis, with confiscation of bank deposits and default on public debt for 100 billion dollars. The social outbreak left 39 dead, the resignation of the president and a succession of five rulers in one week.

Distrust in the national currency established the culture of saving in dollars.

Poverty reached 40.1% in the first half of 2023. The unemployment rate is 6.2%, practically the same as a decade ago.





Argentina goes to the polls in the midst of the economic crisis and this situation is precisely the center of the debate in the race. © France 24

Dictatorship

Argentina suffered a bloody dictatorship (1976-1983) that left some 30,000 missing, according to human rights organizations. Hundreds of babies born during their mothers’ captivity disappeared. In their search, a group of women created the world-known organizations Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

Images of missing people in what was a clandestine detention center of the Argentine dictatorship (1976-83) in Buenos Aires © LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

In 1985 Argentina held a historic trial of the military Juntas. Survivors reported a systematic plan to persecute and kill opponents, many thrown into the Río de la Plata in the so-called “flights of death.”

The feat of that trial, in a weak democracy, was brought to the cinema in “Argentina, 1985”, which competed in 2023 for the Oscar for best foreign film.

After annulling amnesty laws in 2005, the justice system convicted more than a thousand repressors in some 330 trials. Dozens are still being substantiated.

Peronism

Argentine political life is crossed by Peronism, the party founded by three-time president Juan Perón.

In his first presidency (1946-1951) he promoted measures that allowed the massive entry of people into the consumer market, although with strong personalism and an authoritarian bias.

His wife Eva Duarte, better known as Evita, was fundamental support in defense of the “descamisados” with direct social aid actions and promotion of the female vote. She died of cancer at the age of 33 and cemented a myth taken to film and theater around the world.

A protester makes the “V” for victory before a flag with Juan Domingo Perón and his wife Eva on October 19, 2021 © JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

Other Peronists who marked Argentine life were the two-time president Carlos Menem (1989-1999), with a liberal imprint, and the marriage of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner (center-left), who succeeded each other in three terms between 2003 and 2015.

The bipartisanship between Peronists and radicals (social democrats) dominated politics until 2015 when the center-right coalition Together for Change, led by Mauricio Macri, won the elections.

Maradona, Messi, Francisco and Che

With two of the best footballers of all time – Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi – Argentina has won three World Cups, in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

The Argentine with the greatest international weight is Pope Francis, former archbishop of Buenos Aires, enthroned in 2013. The revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara was also very influential.

Fans of the Argentine soccer team display a flag with images of Pope Francis, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona at the 2022 World Cup © JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

Argentina has five Nobel Prize winners. Two from Peace and three in science (Physiology, Chemistry and Medicine) trained at the public and free University of Buenos Aires.

Jorge Luis Borges, Adolfo Bioy Casares, Silvina Ocampo, Julio Cortázar, Ernesto Sábato, Juan José Saer, Ricardo Piglia and César Aira are exponents of his letters.

Tango is an unmistakable hallmark of his music. The pianist Martha Argerich, the orchestra conductor Daniel Barenboim, the plastic artist Marta Minujín and the dancer Marianela Núñez shine in the world.

Natural wealths

With 2.8 million square kilometers, second in size behind Brazil in Latin America, Argentina has countless landscapes, from the Andes mountain range to the Iguazú Falls or the glaciers of Patagonia.

This country, with 45 million inhabitants, has one of the largest unconventional hydrocarbon deposits, Vaca Muerta, as well as enormous wealth in lithium and renewable energy potential.

Its extensive maritime coast ensures fishing resources. The fertile Pampa, in the central plain, is a large productive center, placing Argentina among the main food producers.