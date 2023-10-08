hamas vs. Israel



This October 7, without prior warning, Palestinian Hamas militant leaders in Gaza attacked Israel by air, land and sea. Millions of Israelis in the south of the country woke up to the searing sound of rockets and the inevitable thud of impact. Air raid sirens sounded even in Tel Aviv and Israeli rocket interceptors thundered in Jerusalem.

In an unprecedented escalation, armed Hamas fighters blew up parts of Israel’s heavily fortified separation fence and stormed Israeli communities along the Gaza border, terrorizing residents and exchanging fire with Israeli soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies were quick to respond to the rapidly evolving events. As the day progressed, casualties increased rapidly.

The Zaka Rescue Service, an Israeli group, said at least 250 people were killed in southern Israel and more than 1,500 were injured.

At least 232 people were killed in the Gaza Strip and another 1,610 were reportedly injured in Israeli retaliation.

These are some of the key points of the multiple attack that has suddenly plunged Israel and Gaza into a historic escalation.

Did the Israelis detect the attack in advance?

The shock felt by Israelis on Saturday morning – on Simchat Torah, one of the most joyous days in the Jewish calendar – recalled the surprise of the Middle East war in 1973. Nearly 50 years earlier, a large-scale Egyptian-Syrian attack stopover on a Jewish holiday quickly turned into a disaster for an unsuspecting Israeli army.

A group of people react near a bonfire after rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, October 7, 2023. REUTERS – AMIR COHEN

Then, as now, the Israelis had assumed that their intelligence services would be able to warn the Army of any major attack or invasion well in advance. That colossal failure still haunts the legacy of then-Prime Minister Golda Meir and helped bring down the long government of the once-dominant Labor Party.

Now the question of how the militants were able to organize such a large and coordinated attack – which has already killed more Israelis than any other assault since the second ‘intifada’ two decades ago – without raising the concern of Israeli intelligence services has already posed a major challenge to Netanyahu’s ultranationalist government.

Government supporters expected Netanyahu and hardline ministers with a history of anti-Arab rhetoric, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to take an especially belligerent stance against the Palestinians and respond more forcefully to threats from the Palestinians. Gaza militants.

As political analysts lash out at Netanyahu for failure and the death toll mounts, the premiere You risk losing control of your government and the country.

How could Hamas carry out the assault?

Hamas claimed its fighters had taken several Israelis prisoner in the enclave, and posted videos of militants dragging bloodied soldiers along the ground and standing over dead bodies, some of them stripped to their underwear. According to the organization, among the captives were senior Israeli military commanders.

Palestinian militiamen fire rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, Saturday, October 7, 2023. © AP / Hatem Moussa

The videos could not be immediately verified, but they matched the geographic characteristics of the area. Fears of kidnapping of Israelis evoked the 2006 capture of soldier Gilad Shalit, who was kidnapped by Hamas-linked militants in a cross-border raid. Hamas held Shalit for five years until he was exchanged for more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

In a dramatic escalation not seen in decades, Hamas also sent paragliders to Israel, the Israeli military said. The attack was reminiscent of a famous assault in the late 1980s, when Palestinian militants crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel on hang gliders and killed six Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli military belatedly confirmed that soldiers and civilians had been taken hostage in Gaza, but declined to give further details.

What motivated the attack?

Hamas officials cited sources of tension between Israel and the Palestinians, such as the dispute over the sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque complex, sacred to both Muslims and Jews and which remains the emotional center of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Claims over this place, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, have already led to violent acts, such as the bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021.

In recent years, Israeli religious nationalists – such as Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security – have increased their visits to the compound. Last week, during the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli activists visited the site, prompting condemnation from Hamas and accusations that Jews were praying there in violation of the status quo agreement.

Hamas statements have also cited the expansion of Jewish settlements on land Palestinians claim for a future state and Ben-Gvir’s efforts to tighten restrictions on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Fire and smoke following an explosion at a Palestinian apartment tower following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Saturday, October 7. © AP / Adel Hana

More recently, tensions have risen with violent Palestinian protests along the Gaza border. In negotiations with Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations, Hamas has pushed for Israeli concessions that could ease the 17-year blockade on the enclave and help stem a worsening financial crisis that has sharpened public criticism of its government.

Some political analysts have linked the Hamas attack to ongoing US-sponsored talks on normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. So far, reports of possible concessions to the Palestinians in the negotiations have involved Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, not Gaza.

“We have always said that normalization will not achieve security, stability or calm,” Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, told the AP.

The attack comes when Israeli society is divided

The outbreak of violence comes at a difficult time for Israel, which is facing the largest protests in its history over Netanyahu’s proposal to weaken the Supreme Court while he is on trial for corruption.

The protest movement, which accuses Netanyahu of grabbing power, has bitterly divided Israeli society and sparked unrest within the Israeli military. Hundreds of reservists have threatened to stop volunteering for military service in protest against judicial reform.

Reservists are the backbone of the country’s military, and protests within their ranks have raised concerns about the cohesion, operational readiness and deterrence power of the Army, which faces threats on multiple fronts. Netanyahu called on Saturday for “a broad mobilization of reserve forces.”

Israeli security forces evacuate an injured woman from a place hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, October 7, 2023. © AP / Oren Ziv

What kind of ceasefire or resolution can we expect?

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and exchanged fire on numerous occasions since the Islamic militant group wrested control of Gaza from forces loyal to the Palestinian Authority in 2007. The ceasefires have ended major clashes in previous rounds of the conflict. , but they have always been precarious.

In the past, all agreements have offered a period of calm, but they have rarely addressed the deeper, underlying issues of the conflict, setting the stage for the next round of airstrikes and rockets.

With its increased influence in this round, Hamas is likely to push harder for concessions on key issues, such as easing the blockade and releasing prisoners held by Israel.

