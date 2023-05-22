The third week of May is the seventh edition of the United Nations World Week for Road Safety, a date chosen by the UN, which calls for rethinking the mobility model towards safety and sustainability. With the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, it aims to reduce road deaths and injuries by 50%. An ambitious goal, but possible if the population is made aware of the risks of road safety.

In a study carried out on 200 drivers, who were fitted with electrodes to measure their brain activity while driving, several details were discovered such as that a fatigued driver doubles the number of distractions, increases his reaction time, makes more mistakes and watches the mirrors and traffic signals four times less than a rested driver.

We must be alert, if driving, we notice that we are going towards the center of the road, we move a lot in the seat, our arms fall asleep, we change speed unnecessarily, we notice an itch in the head or we do not remember what has happened in the last kilometres. These are clear and obvious symptoms that we are fatigued. The next thing will be the accident.

Between two and five in the morning and at dawn, is when the possibility of having an accident is greatest. Nighttime accidents are usually more serious than daytime accidents, partly due to a 70% loss of visibility and partly due to sleep. In addition, the rescue in the event of an accident is more complicated.

It is important to know and anticipate that traffic jams and retentions generate a lot of stress, altering attention and significantly enhancing aggressiveness. The most risky moment is when the retention runs out, we all want to make up for lost time and increase speed.

Many studies reflect that situations of great stress such as a divorce, the loss of a loved one or a job dismissal, can double the possibility of having a serious accident. We also know that arguing while driving poses a serious risk: it impairs attention, increases stress and aggression, increases reaction time and can decrease our perception of the environment by more than 50%.

It is essential to ensure that the vehicle is in top condition before embarking on a road trip. However, it is important to remember that the human factor is also key in road safety. Drivers must remain focused and alert at all times, always being aware of road conditions.

From oscaro its safety experts highlight the importance of reviewing the different elements of our car to guarantee a safe journey.

1 Seat belts:

They are one of the key elements that guarantee our safety in any dangerous situation or accident, considerably reducing the risk of serious or fatal injuries. Hence the importance of checking their proper functioning, that they are not worn out and that they lock when they feel a strong pull. Likewise, it is essential that, after these checks, the occupants of the vehicle wear the seat belts correctly fastened and adjusted (place the upper part between the shoulder and neck, without touching the latter, and the lower belt must rest on the hips ) .

2 Airbags:

Like the seat belt, these elements can save our lives in case of accidents. Checking that all the airbags in the car work correctly is essential before any trip. The instrument panel should display the acronym SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) or a figure sitting next to an inflating airbag. If the light goes out in the first few seconds after starting the vehicle, it means that the airbags are working properly. Otherwise, if the light blinks or remains fixed, it means that there is a problem with the devices and it will be time to check them.

3 Tires:

They are the only element in contact between the car and the road, hence the importance of checking them periodically. A tire in poor condition can affect the stability of the car and considerably reduce the braking distance. When checking the wheels (something that should be done once a month), it is important to check their depth and that it is equal to or greater than 16mm, as well as that it does not present any type of irregularity and do not forget to check the pressure of each tire.

4 Brakes

They are one of the most important components of a vehicle, since they allow the speed of the car to be reduced or stopped, avoiding dangerous situations. If the brakes are not working properly, the risk of an accident is significantly increased. Therefore, it is essential to check the brake system, including the discs, pads, brake fluid and other key parts. This practice is essential to protect the passengers of the vehicle, as well as other drivers or people on the public highway.

5 Correct luggage restraint:

Correct placement and securing of luggage is essential, both inside the vehicle and outside. Improperly secured luggage can become detached while driving and become a hazard to other vehicles. Ensuring that luggage is securely secured and does not exceed the weight that the roof bars can support is essential for everyone’s road safety.

In addition, it is advisable to carry out this check not only at the beginning of the trip, but also during the journey, to prevent the ropes or straps from loosening due to the vibration of the vehicle. At Oscaro, you will be able to find different roof and transport bars, for different car models, which help to carry an extra load of luggage on trips like summer vacations.