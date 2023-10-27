Panama has been experiencing social unrest for a week with demonstrations, street blockades and work stoppages in rejection of the operation, with the permission of the government, of the largest copper mine in Central America.

The Canadian mining giant First Quantum Minerals (FQM) and the government of Laurentino Cortizo They are in the eye of the hurricane, but the protest movement, which includes workers, teachers, doctors, students and environmentalists, increased its demands.

In less than 24 hours, Congress approved a law on October 20 that sealed the agreement signed this year between FQM and the government, and Cortizo sanctioned it.

The agreement, which allows the mining company to operate in Panama for 40 years, took a long negotiation after the Supreme Court of Justice declared the original contract unconstitutional in 2017 because it was made without a bidding.

“There is a erosion of the institutions and a rupture with the actors who exercise political representation,” he told AFP Harry Brown, director of the International Center for Political and Social Studies.

In 2021, the Supreme Court of Panama upheld a lower court’s ruling that the original concession of mining rights granted to the Minera Panamá subsidiary until 2037 was unconstitutional. See also Protests in Ecuador: UN asks to respect the right to demonstrate

For sociologist Danilo Toro, mining was the “trigger” of an “accumulated disgust” over the cost of living and other social problems, and he warned of the risk of “a social explosion.”

In the marches many carry banners and shout slogans against “corruption.”

What are the protesters asking for?

Protesters demand the repeal of the law. But some sectors are now asking to paralyze mining concessions and declare a moratorium.

“There are 15 mining concessions and there are 103 mining applications, which worries us because it is clear that mining activity is not sustainable,” said José Isaac González, of the Sal de las Redes youth civic group.

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture called for a review of the mining code and “strict” monitoring and control of existing concessions.

“We urgently request the government for an immediate moratorium on new mining concessions”he added.

In a document, the University of Panama asked to “revoke the approval of the contract” and a national referendum to decide whether to continue open pit mining activity in the country.

Hundreds of demonstrators protest against the government contract with the Canadian mining company First Quantum – and its subsidiary Minera Panamá – in Panama City, Panama, on October 26, 2023. See also Beer, a recession-proof product?

What is the economic risk?

Closing the mine that is operating would be a bad decision, excessively expensive

The contract contemplates minimum annual income of 375 million dollars for the Panamanian State, ten times more than the previous agreement, from 1997.

The Canadian company, which also operates in Spain and other countries, is also committed to making million-dollar investments in the communities near the mine.

“Not having made a tender is a mistake that has already been made (…) Closing the mine that is operating would be a bad decision, excessively expensive,” said economist Felipe Chapman.

A closure would lead Panama to lawsuits in international bodies.

What is the environmental risk?

For environmentalist Raisa Banfield, it is “disastrous that one of the most destructive and polluting activities takes place in a small country that in one hour connects two oceans through its rivers and tropical forests.”

“Thousands of hectares are being destroyed, hills, mountains, even rivers that are becoming the laundry for the industry,” he told AFP.

Part of Panama’s mineral deposits are in important biodiversity areas such as the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor.

What are the possible exits?

Lilian González, from the Environmental Advocacy Center, assured that the solution lies in a “repeal” by Congress, at the request of the government.

Otherwise the solution will remain in the Court, before which several lawsuits against the law were presented. Lawyer Giovanni Olmos advocated for precautionary measures to suspend the effects of the contract.

César Ruiloba, former president of the Bar Association, said that the Court can resolve, but that the solution must be political.

AFP

