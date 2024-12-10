Our current stylistic objective is more than clear: find the best outfit for Christmas dinners. So we have set to work to find the winning combination that will make us triumph these holidays. From looking through fashion catalogs so much, we now feel like wearing new clothes and also giving away those clothes that we loved. And yes, now it is the best time to give(you) fashion.

Although classic gifts such as pajamas or socks continue to triumph, more and more people include a fashionable item of clothing under the Christmas tree. And now there are brands that give us the perfect excuse for it: Pedro del Hierro and Cortefiel have activated in their sales flash on the web, a unique opportunity to get discounts of up to 70% in a selection from their catalog that includes their own signatures and others such as Hoss Intropia, Ooto or TFP by Tamara Falcó.

So, whether to treat yourself or even as a practical gift idea for the secret Santa, it is worth taking a look at this promotion that will only be active until December 11. Below these lines we select some of our favorite garments.

A black dress, a wardrobe basic

This model is reduced by 60%. Pedro del Hierro





Buy for 75 euros



Whether for these holidays or as a wardrobe staple, a black dress is always a success. We love this Pedro del Hierro tunic model with a scoop neckline and knot detail on the shoulder. It has a very flattering straight silhouette that is complemented by a long midi that gives it elegance and sophistication. Its usual price is 189 euros, and now it is reduced by more than 100 euros.

Blazer coat

This coat is available in two prints. Cortefiel





BUY FOR 64.50 EUROS



There are garments that are a wow as soon as we see them and they make us have real jewels in our closet. That’s how this is type coat blazer herringbone by Slowlove. Its lapel collar, which reinforces the American silhouette of the garment, the side pockets and the matching lining make it a star garment. It usually costs 130 euros, but now it is half price.

White shirt, another ‘must’

A basic garment, but full of details. Pedro del Hierro





Buy for 65 euros



Another basic garment in any capsule wardrobe is a white shirt and the Cote de Hoss Intropia model couldn’t be prettier. We love it for its level of detail, with small folds and lace that make this model a basic, but very special shirt. The romantic air typical of the brand can be seen in the finish of its sleeves and its bib collar. Now you save 64 euros on your purchase.

The trendy cardigan of the season

This model is available in three colors. Cortefiel





Buy for 34.99 euros



Our grandmothers already wore them and this season they have returned in style. The cardigans are a stylish and practical garment and this is demonstrated by this Cortefiel model for less than 35 euros. Knitted, with a round neckline and classic buttoning on the front, it becomes a basic this year. It is reduced by 35 euros.

Reversible anorak to resist the cold

It is made with ultralight fabric. Cortefiel





Buy for 64.50 euros



Bundling up in style is a challenge in winter, but this reversible anorak Cortefiel makes it very easy for us. On the one hand, a padded proposal that returns in trend every year. On the other hand, a smooth model for any occasion. In addition, it is made with ultralight thermal filling. Today you save 65 euros on your purchase.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, taking into account their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.