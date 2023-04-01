Five Italians swept away by an avalanche in Norway. A dead

An Italian hiking group of five was hit by an avalanche in Norway. One of them is dead, another is seriously injured and one has minor injuries according to the website of the Aftenposten newspaper. The last two are unharmed. Relatives have not yet been notified, police said.

According to the police, yesterday afternoon the group of Italian tourists was overwhelmed by an avalanche in the Kvalvikdalen valley, in the far north of Norway. “There were five people of foreign origin who were taking a field trip in the area. We can confirm that one person has died,” said Morten Pettersen, a police spokesman.

About half an hour after the first report, police received word of another avalanche on nearby Reinoya Island.”where a house and barn have been caught in the mass of snow and swept out to seaPettersen said, adding that two people have been confirmed dead.

Later in the evening, police said a fourth person was killed in another avalanche near the Tverrelva River in the Nordreisa area. “The person was part of a group of foreign travellers. Another member of the traveling party who was at the scene spotted the person and alerted the emergency services.”

