But how, wasn’t it not very training? It’s time to review something, perhaps definitive, in the judgment on the Italian championship. The passionate catchphrase, lucidly ignited by Fabio Capello a few seasons ago, has now become a transparent ghost that has lost its driving force along the way. In this strange and atypical season, cut in two by the World Cup in Qatar, Serie A has proven to be an excellent launching pad for our teams’ adventures in Europe, starting with the Champions League. We are faced with a fact. Inter, Milan, Juve, Roma and Fiorentina are all fully-fledged semi-finalists in the three continental competitions. The hegemony of Italian football is clear.

Competitiveness — Five out of twelve teams account for almost 50% of the pie. The others are left with crumbs: the English and Spanish have two; Germans, Swiss and Dutch are stuck at one. France, Portugal and Belgium remain off screens. Shall we talk about their leagues? Should we weigh the competitiveness of the Premier League and the Liga rather than that of the Eredivisie, Bundesliga or Ligue 1? A deep analysis would take us far, but what is certain is that they are out of habit. The situation has turned around. It may also be that the overcrowding of matches, in the season interrupted by the World Cup, was a heavier ballast for them – English, Spanish, German, French teams – than for us. How come? High-intensity football inevitably implies greater wear and tear and energy consumption. In Italy, our teams have been infected by the new trend even if not completely. See also Second night of the Paralympics Awards consecrates champions in Tokyo - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Naples case — The case of Napoli tells many things: Spalletti’s boys are the ones who have exhibited the best football of the season – at times even in Europe – yet it was not enough to keep them going, get to the bottom. In April, when playing every three days, it counts to be fully manned and in top condition. It was enough for Napoli to lose the opener-Osimhen to see the magnificent mechanism of his game slowed down, just enough. Inside or out, if the result is everything, there’s no shame in re-bolting and defending yourself in a primordial way. Here the old Italian DNA returns to the surface, the art of castling where we are always masters. Favorites from the draw, which kept all the Italians on one side of the Champions League table, Milan and Inter also enjoyed the unusual position in the championship standings, dominated by the Neapolitans, to focus on the Cup. If you notice – apart from Manchester City which is second in the Premier League – none of the twelve semi-finalists is really in the running for the national title. Another significant fact. More generally, in the exploits of the Italian teams, I’d say that two things worked. See also Calabresi deceives, then Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov: the film of Rome-Lecce- Video Gazzetta.it

The keys — Mental strength and the ability to play as an outsider but without fear. In this sense, the path of Mourinho’s Roma is exemplary. He plays a boring football, like a short arm, yet damn effective. Mou is making the team grow, step by step, as he did with Porto at the beginning of the century. Second semifinal in a row, the EuroLeague after the Conference: next stage in the Champions League. Leaving from the periphery to get to the center is his favorite route. In this sport, Mou is a master. In a little while we will see how many Italians will reach the final, as well as one Milanese. Everyone has a serious chance, then we’ll figure out who will be able to win a cup. In the San Siro double derby, let’s keep in mind that Europe and the world will look at us without making any concessions. Twenty years ago, the Spanish press panned the spectacle of the camp, calling it as exciting as watching paint dry on a blank wall. Less than zero. This time we need a different spot. Inter and Milan will have to break the shell of tension and get out of the bars of tactical obsessions if we want the hegemony of our football over Europe to be truly enlightened: made up of good seductions, as well as coaching numbers. See also Abraham: "I'll give my blood to lift the Conference and dedicate it to the fans"

