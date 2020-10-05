Real Valladolid enters this last day of the summer market with their homework almost done. After removing 13 players, 11 of them on loan, and signing seven players, five operations still have to be closed or confirmed today.

1- Transfer of Jota. Is closed. The Portuguese winger from Benfica will come to Real Valladolid, probably on loan. He is one of the pearls of Portuguese football that is looking for minutes in the elite given that until now he has played in the lower categories of Benfica. An overflowing and associative footballer, being ambidextrous gives the team many possibilities.

2- Signing of Roque Mesa. The club has been looking for a midfielder since the beginning of the season and for several weeks it has been determined to be the Canarian of Seville. There is an agreement with the footballer and it only remains for him to close the fringes of his disengagement with the people of Seville to sign for Real Valladolid.

3- Departure from Moyano. With the arrival of Yanko at Real Valladolid, the squad has three right-backs, a circumstance that happened last year. The club has communicated the situation to the captain who will have to decide whether to exhaust his last year or whether to terminate the contract by prior agreement with the club.

4- Míchel’s departure. With the arrival of Mesa, the Blanquivioleta midfielder will be overbooked. Throughout today both parties, club and player, must decide whether to exhaust the year of relationship that they have left or terminate the contract as in the case of Moyano.

5- Waldo’s departure. The youth squad would see his role threatened by the arrival of Jota so he would be on the starting ramp. He was always related to the Budimir operation, he was included as part of the consideration, plus four and a half million, but Mallorca does not seem satisfied so the Badajoz will have to go to another team. The main candidate is Girona.