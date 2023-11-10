Israeli artillery soldiers clean a cannon in the country’s border area with the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this Friday (10) that five of its soldiers were injured after being targets of attacks carried out by terrorist groups in Lebanon. Three soldiers were hit by anti-tank missiles that hit an Israeli military post, while two others were injured due to the fall of a “hostile aerial device”.

In response to this, the IDF announced that it retaliated against the terrorists by carrying out new attacks in the southern region of Lebanese territory, close to the border between the two countries.

The clashes come after more than a month of intense fighting between Israeli troops, Palestinian terrorists and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. The situation worsened one day after the start of the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on October 7.

The rise in tension represents the most critical period in northern Israel and southern Lebanon since the 2006 war between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. In addition to Hezbollah, Israel has also faced Palestinian fighters in Lebanon associated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

All of these groups are part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” and are allies of Iran, considered Israel’s main enemy and financier of terrorists.

Since the start of the current conflict, at least 90 people have died in the border region, with nine deaths in Israel, including seven soldiers and two civilians. In Lebanon, the death toll stands at 81, including more than 70 members of Hezbollah, eight members of Palestinian terrorist groups and 13 civilians.