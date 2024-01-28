Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 01/28/2024 – 9:00

Every investor's dream is to let your money work for you. Achieving this goal requires planning and discipline to save monthly for a long period of time and choose the right investments when seeking future passive income. There are several options for different investor profiles. Check out five alternatives listed by experts to build a diversified portfolio:

Shares of dividend-paying companies

Focusing on passive and long-term income is a safer, calmer and more efficient way to invest in variable income. Those who follow this methodology understand that actions are building blocks. The more blocks you buy the better. And the lower the block price, the better.

“Those moments when prices fall, but companies' results remain the same, are great opportunities, they stop being scary and, in some cases, they are even welcome. Looking at annual dividend growth is an interesting option as a long-term objective, as good fundamentals do not change overnight”, says the CEO of VG Research, Vicente Guimarães.

Music Royalties

For those who want that bit of diversification, receive periodic payments and reduce their exposure to the ebb and flow of the stock market, here's a different alternative. It is possible to allocate part of the capital in musical royalties, which stand out for their potential to generate passive income for the investor from the payment of copyrights generated by the sale or reproduction of music.

“The payment of dividends depends on the performance of the songs that are part of the acquired catalog. In general, reproductions of the song in films, shows, presentations in restaurants, streaming generate copyright payments”, explains Arthur Farache, CEO of Hurst Capital, a pioneering platform in the distribution of alternative assets.

With an attractive return, which can reach more than 20% per year, against annual inflation (IPCA) accumulated over 12 months of 4.82%, this type of operation has attracted investors, not only because of the good return, but also because they are assets uncorrelated with the macroeconomic scenario, therefore less volatile.

FIIs

A favorite among those seeking dividends, real estate funds attract investors who invest in the real estate sector, such as shopping malls, hospitals, hotels and commercial buildings. Each shareholder becomes “owner” of part of the property and acquires the right to receive the income. But be careful, not just any FII should make up your portfolio. Independent analyst Ricardo Schweitzer recommends that investors evaluate well before investing.

“A high dividend should never be the only criterion for choosing a real estate fund, because we would be disregarding the sustainability of these distributions. But if I can give you some advice, avoid paper FIIs and opt for brick FIIs with good fundamentals. To do this, it is necessary to observe the quality of the portfolio of the properties invested in by the fund and be aware of the financial health of the tenants, especially if the properties have only one or a few tenants”, he highlights.

Fiagros

The list could not fail to mention the Investment Funds in Agroindustrial Chains (Fiagros). Fiagro is a pooling of resources from several investors for investment in agribusiness investment assets, whether rural real estate or activities related to the sector's production. It is up to the fund administrator to raise funds from investors through the sale of shares. “The asset class is fundamental to ensuring portfolio diversification”, recalls André Ito, partner and manager at MAV Capital.

Fiagros has seen strong support from investors since its launch on the market at the end of 2021 and offers the opportunity to diversify the portfolio by investing in one of the most resilient sectors of the Brazilian economy. There is no obligation for funds to pay recurring dividends, but it is clear that there is every interest on the part of managers to do so.

Cash Funds

For the more conservative who do not wish to incur risk, but want a return higher than the CDI, the tip is to invest in cash funds or cash funds. These are multimarkets without corporate private credit risk, which have high liquidity and low minimum investment. An example is Trópico Cash Plus FIM, with an accumulated profitability over the last 12 months of 109% of the CDI. The fund allows the withdrawal of resources within 2 days after the redemption request without a waiting period and the minimum investment is R＄ 100.00.